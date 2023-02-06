Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
Frankfurt
06.02.23
08:04 Uhr
84,00 Euro
-2,50
-2,89 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,5085,0016:13
84,5085,0016:13
ACCESSWIRE
06.02.2023 | 15:50
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Webinar: Hot Topics in Risk, Compliance and ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Workiva:

Workiva, Monday, February 6, 2023, Press release picture

Join KPMG and Workiva on Thursday, February 23 for a free webinar exploring hot topics in risk, compliance and ESG. Learn how your organization can:

  • Unite ESG reporting, financial reporting, risks and controls
  • Apply learnings from SOX to jump-start your ESG program
  • Overcome the typical organizational impacts of a recession
  • Increase auditor engagement and improve hiring and retention

CPA attendees are eligible for one complimentary CPE credit. Can't make it? Complete registration to receive a recording of the discussion.

Register Now

Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities. The KPMG name and logo are trademarks used under license by the independent member firms of the KPMG global organization.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738203/Webinar-Hot-Topics-in-Risk-Compliance-and-ESG

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.