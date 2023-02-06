Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Cellular VPN launches a technological service, the first of its kind, that allows its users to use their smartphone's internet and cellular VPN app to have the ability to earn from the usage of VPN services by other users. Cellular VPN recently announced publicly the services they intend to offer their users upon their launch, knowing that VPN is very important to internet users, in that it provides a safe mode for surfing the web through its privacy and data security features.





CellularVPN

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8744/153438_cellularvpnimage.jpg.

Cellular VPN has developed a one-of-a-kind business model that enables anyone to take part in a more secure cyber future. This model is in tandem with their mission to partner with their clients and create a reliable residential proxy solution where other VPN users can use their client's real IP, location, and internet package to deflect online attacks. So, cellular VPN users can lend their internet connection, IP, and online location that other users can hop from one proxy to another to protect their online information from browsers, major IT companies, and data leaks and get paid in return.

Cellular VPNs have invested remarkable resources into their vision to revolutionize the ease of use of the internet space and achieve their goal as the leading VPN app in the tech space.

Some of the services unique to Cellular VPN includes the Cellular VPN App. The Virtual Private Network app provides an encrypted server for users and hides or modifies their IP address from the websites they visit, corporations, and hackers. As a result of the VPN's protection, the user is free and safe from any consequences if their identity were to be known. In addition, cellular VPN provides clients discounted access to all VPN services through their mobile VPN app and other VPN apps and can help them earn income together with their usage.

Another service unique to the company is the access to other Premium VPNs. Cellular VPN has helped VPN users pick out and collate top-rated VPNs they can trust to meet their needs. Not only that, but they also reviewed the VPNs with respect to necessary indicators such as privacy features, internet speed, live chat support, and more. So, any registered user on Cellular VPN can see the list of recommended VPNs that best fits their demands.

For more information, please visit https://cellularvpn.com/

Social media links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cellularvpn

Telegram: https://t.me/cellularvpn

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/cellularvpn

Media Contact:

Full Name: Luke Baker

Email: luke@cellularvpn.com

Company Name: Cellular VPN LLC

Location: 1200 Brickell Ave, Ste 1950 #180, Miami, FL 33131

Website: http://www.cellularvpn.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153438