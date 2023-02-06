Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market to Reach $1.2 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rise in consumer electronics demand and the trend toward smaller electronic devices and the surge in demand for thinner wafers and more robust chips across the world drive the growth of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Thinning Equipment and Dicing Equipment), by Application (Memory and Logic Through Silicon Via (TSV), Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices, Power Devices, CMOS Image Sensors, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)), by Wafer Size(Less Than 4-inch, 5-inch and 6-inch, 8-inch, and 12-inch): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment industry generated $643.78 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Developments in semiconductor technology, growing demand for high-performance integrated circuits and developments in semiconductor technology, and the increasing adoption of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags drive the growth of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the manufacturing process restrains growth to some extent. However, the wafers' high-quality flat surface is the primary reason for their increasing integration into processing. Investments in wafer enhancement have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the global slowdown in demand in the industrial and automotive electronics sectors that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened, manufacturers operating in the market have registered a decline in orders for Thin Wafer semiconductors.

, , , , and the US are among the top countries known for having a strong base of manufacturing semiconductor components and wafers. The pandemic situation heavily disrupted semiconductor production activities. Disruptions in the supply chain also hampered the manufacturing of thin wafer processing and dicing equipment across the world. However, the market has now got back on track.

The Dicing Equipment Segment to Maintain its Dominance During the Forecast Period

By equipment type, the dicing equipment segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market revenue. This is because during dicing the round wafers are typically mounted on dicing tape to ensure the fixed position of the wafer on the very thin metal sheet frame. The task of the wafer dicing machines is to cut wafers into individual semiconductor chips with blades. Automated dicing tools are ideal for use in production environments where large numbers of wafers are processed and wafer and die dimensions are constant. During R&D and when only small batches of chips are required, it is beneficial to have a clean, accurate, repeatable, and fast tool to dice wafers.

The 5-inch and 6-inch Segment to Dominate by 2031

By wafer size, the 5-inch and 6-inch segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. Wafer size, which refers to a wafer's diameter, is a crucial factor in the process of making semiconductors. In high-volume manufacturing, a bigger wafer size allows for the fabrication of more dies per wafer, which lowers costs.

The Memory and Logic segment to Rule the Roost

By application, the memory and logic segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain the lion's share by 2031. This is due to the widespread adoption of low-cost cloud computing solutions, there is a significant increase in the implementation of server and data center systems across a variety of businesses and industries, which in turn drives the demand for logic devices like microprocessors and digital signal processors. Thinning technology is preferred in logic devices to enable high-speed processing and reconfigurations. Thin wafers are being utilized in these devices more frequently to guarantee effective heat control and maximize performance, which helps to fuel the expansion of the thin wafer market for logic devices.

Asia-Pacific Garnered the Major Share in 2021

By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market revenue. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing semiconductor market in the world. Significant demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics devices from China, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore is prompting many vendors to set up manufacturing facilities in the region. In the case of India, the recent increase in customs duties on imported electronics is a major factor in attracting Apple and other multinational corporations to establish manufacturing facilities there. More than 90% of the foundries built worldwide in 2017 were located in the Asia-Pacific region, as stated by the SEMI, a prominent global association serving the electronics manufacturing supply chain.

Leading Market Players

Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd.

Synova

UTAC Holding, Ltd.

Plasma-Therm

Disco Corporation

Neon Tech Co. Ltd.

Panasonic System Solutions

EV Group (EVG)

Lam Research Corporation

SPTS Technologies Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market analysis and Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the digital film cameras market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital cinema cameras market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Key Segments:

Equipment Type

Thinning Equipment

Dicing Equipment

Wafer Thickness

750 micrometers

120 micrometers

50 micrometers

Wafer Size

Less Than 4 Inch

5 Inch

6 Inch

8 Inch

Application

Memory and Logic

MEMS Devices

Power Devices

Others

Dicing Technology

Blade Dicing

Laser Dicing

Stealth Dicing

Plasma Dicing

