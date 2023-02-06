Axian has secured MGA 47.1 billion ($10.9 million) to finance the expansion of a 40 MW solar plant and a 5 MWh storage facility into a 60 MW PV project with 10 MWh of storage. The installation will become Madagascar's largest solar park upon completion.Axian says it has secured funding to build 20 MW of additional solar capacity and 5 MWh of storage at the Ambatolampy solar power station in the island nation of Madagascar. The project currently includes 40 MW of PV and 5 MWh of storage and is already the largest grid-connected solar plant in the Indian Ocean region, according to Axian. It is ...

