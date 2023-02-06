Anzeige
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 6

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Director Declaration

06 February 2023

The Company announces that Mrs Wendy Dorey, a non-executive director of the Company, has informed the Company that she has been appointed to the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 February 2023.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001


END

