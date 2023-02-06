Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration
London, February 6
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
Director Declaration
06 February 2023
The Company announces that Mrs Wendy Dorey, a non-executive director of the Company, has informed the Company that she has been appointed to the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 February 2023.
