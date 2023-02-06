Anzeige
American Airlines: Bessie Coleman Barbie Inspires Youth To Look to the Skies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / American Airlines and Barbie® partnered together to honor the legacy of Bessie Coleman, the first Black and Native American woman to earn a pilot's license in 1921. To celebrate her birthday, customers flying Flight AA771 from Dallas-Fort Worth to New York received the newly released Barbie® Inspiring Women Series Bessie Coleman doll.

American continued to inspire the next generation of aviators by hosting a special program for aviation students at the Ronald E. McNair public school 5 in Brooklyn, New York - a place designed to inspire youth to follow and build upon Bessie Coleman's rich legacy.

Diversity in aviation is important, and its key to hiring the next generation of future aviators. Read more stories about our diverse workforce at aa.com/beinspired.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738233/Bessie-Coleman-Barbie-Inspires-Youth-To-Look-to-the-Skies

