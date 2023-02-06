Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J4U4 ISIN: NL0010273215 Ticker-Symbol: ASME 
Tradegate
06.02.23
18:57 Uhr
620,00 Euro
-9,60
-1,52 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASML HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASML HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
619,20622,4018:59
619,80620,4019:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2023 | 14:06
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASML Netherlands BV: ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
30-Jan-23 14,617 €600.16 €8,772,551.88
31-Jan-23 14,550 €600.03€8,730,462.69
01-Feb-23 14,540 €606.71€8,821,564.85
02-Feb-23 13,758 €629.92€8,666,458.62
03-Feb-23 13,785 €631.74€8,708,592.42

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.