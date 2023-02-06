DJ Linedata Services: 2022 revenue: EUR172.7m (+7.8%)

Linedata Services Linedata Services: 2022 revenue: EUR172.7m (+7.8%) 06-Feb-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022 revenue: EUR172.7m (+7.8%)

EURm 2021 2022 Change Change at constant exchange rates ASSET MANAGEMENT 107.8 117.5 +9.0% +1.6% LENDING & LEASING 52.4 55.1 +5.2% +2.5% TOTAL LINEDATA 160.2 172.7 +7.8% +1.9%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 6 February 2023 - Linedata (LIN:FP) reported full-year 2022 revenues of EUR172.7m, reflecting organic growth of 1.9% compared to 2021. This performance ties in with the dynamism of the Services component of the Asset Management business, and the resilience of the Lending & Leasing business. In reported terms, growth was +7.8% due to a favorable USD exchange rate.

Recurring revenue for the financial year was EUR133.8m (+EUR8.7m compared with a year earlier) representing 77% of total revenue. Non-recurring revenue was up EUR3.8m to EUR38.9m, benefiting notably from the performance of the Services division.

Bookings picked up in Q4 to reach EUR19.2m, an increase of EUR3.9m (+25,6%) over the same period in 2021. For the full year, bookings amounted to EUR62.0m, versus EUR59.4m in 2021. Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR27.3m, +5.3%; Q2: EUR29.4m, +15.1%; Q3: EUR28.6m, +13.2%; Q4: EUR32.2m, +3.8%)

Revenue generated by the Asset Management business came in at EUR117.5m, an annual increase of 9.0% in reported terms, and 1.6% in organic terms. Q4 sales activity confirmed the positive trend of the first nine months of 2022, with an order intake of EUR11.1m versus EUR9.4m for the same period last year. Bookings for the Asset Management business thus came in at EUR37.9m for the full year, versus EUR31.9m in 2021.

The Software business generated revenue of EUR90.3m, up +2.1%. The Fund Services component benefited from new customization projects which spurred revenue growth. Concerning Front Office solutions, the AMP migration of major clients continued, its significant impacts expected to be seen starting 2024.

The Services division confirmed its growth trajectory with 2022 Q4 revenue of EUR7.4m, up 35.8% versus the same period last year. Over the entire year, this increase reached 40.5% (25.2% in organic terms), reflecting the success of the co-sourcing model and the importance of the diversification towards services, initiated 5 years ago. LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR12.8m, +7.2%; Q2: EUR13.5m, +7.7%; Q3: EUR13.3m, +5.7%; Q4: EUR15.6m,

+1.2%)

Revenue generated by the Lending & Leasing segment amounted to EUR55.1m in 2022, up 5.2% (+2.5% on a comparable basis), driven by migration projects on the Linedata Ekip360 and Linedata Capital Stream solutions. The order intake picked up in Q4 2022 to reach EUR8m, an increase of 36% compared with the same period in 2021. For the full year, bookings came in at EUR24.1m, versus EUR27.5m in 2021, where the drop is mainly due to a base effect (signing of a multi-year contract with a new client in 2021). Outlook

With continuing uncertainties affecting the economic outlook, Linedata's ongoing objective for 2023 is to maintain a level of activity that will enable it to deliver satisfactory profitability indicators based on the quality of its technological solutions and the recurrence of its business model.

Next communication: 2022 full-year results, on 13th February 2023, after market.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 172.7 million in 2022 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP.

www.linedata.com

Linedata Cap Value Finance Department Financial communication +33 1 73 43 70 72 +33 1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 Euronext Ticker: LIN AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1552917 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1552917 06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)