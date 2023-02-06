Anzeige
Montag, 06.02.2023
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A3C7R6 ISIN: AU0000185993 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
06.02.23
17:36 Uhr
2,240 US-Dollar
-0,005
-0,22 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
06.02.2023 | 18:26
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Iris Energy Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Iris Energy Limited ("Iris" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:IREN) for violations of the federal securities laws.

The Schall Law Firm, Monday, February 6, 2023, Press release picture

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on November 17, 2021 (the "IPO") and/or between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 6, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The Company's Bitcoin miners were unlikely to generate cash flow sufficient to service debt financing. The Company's financing agreements to procure equipment were not sustainable. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Iris, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738157/FINAL-DEADLINE-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Encourages-Investors-in-Iris-Energy-Limited-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
