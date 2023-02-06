Anzeige
Montag, 06.02.2023
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 
Frankfurt
06.02.23
09:19 Uhr
1,160 Euro
+0,010
+0,87 %
Dow Jones News
06.02.2023 | 18:31
187 Leser
Arix Bioscience PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Feb-2023 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc ("Company")

PDMR notification & Director Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified that Peregrine Moncreiffe, Director and Chairman of the Company purchased 200,000 Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 06 February 2023 at a price of 108.5 pence per share. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name 
                                      Peregrine Moncreiffe 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position/status                       Non-Executive Director and Chair of the 
                                      Board 
 
b)       Initial notification /Amendment 
                                      Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
        monitor 
 
a)       Name 
                                      Arix Bioscience plc 
 
b)       LEI                             213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
        transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
a)       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 
                                      pence each 
 
        Identification code                     GB00BD045071 
b)       Nature of the transaction 
                                      Share purchase 
 
        Price(s) and volume(s)                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 c. 
                                             200,000 
                                         GBP1.085 
 
        Aggregated information 
d) 
        - Aggregated volume                     200,000 
 
        - Price                           GBP217,000.00 
e)       Date of the transaction                   06 February 2023 
 
f)       Place of the transaction 
                                      Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact: Kin Company Secretarial Limited, Company Secretary +44 20 8819 6486

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  221131 
EQS News ID:  1552927 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552927&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2023 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
