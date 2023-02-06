Prysmian Group Announces Electrical Distribution Channel Award Winners at the 2023 NEMRA Meeting

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Prys mian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, announced its awards to representative sales agencies during the 2023 National Electronic Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) Meeting held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Performance awards were presented for accomplishments made during 2022.

"The best manufacturer representative agencies in the electrical industry represent Prysmian Group, and we are proud to recognize our top-performing representatives through this year's awards," said Joe Williams, Vice President of Sales-East, Trades & Installers Business Unit, of Prysmian Group North America. "In evaluating this year's performance and award criteria, it became apparent just how much effort everyone put in to make 2022 an unprecedented year - all of our representative locations drove year-over-year improvements in net sales and profitability."

Each year, Prysmian's Trade & Installers (T&I) Inside Sales associates select the Representative Inside Sales Associate of the Year. For 2022, Shantelle Wischnewsky, Ewing-Foley, received this award for her overall knowledge of Prysmian Group's products, processes, computer systems and markets. Wischnewsky's exemplary customer service, responsiveness and passion for winning contributed to the T&I Gulf Team's year-over-year growth of 18% in metric tons sales and 47% in sales revenue.

Prysmian also presented Director's Club Awards to those who represent the company's T&I product offering and are selected based on obtaining the 2022 business plan objectives. Prysmian is proud to congratulate the 2022 Director's Club award recipients: Burrus & Matthews, Inc.; CC Pierce Company Inc.; Casey Electric Sales Inc.; Core4 Technologies; DeFazio Industries; Electrical Sales Associates, Inc.; Ewing-Foley, Inc.; JAG Electrical Sales; JMA Group Electrical & Lighting Sales; Lester Sales Company; Pacific Western Agencies; Stone Sales Agency; Electrical Sales Associates, Inc.; Thea Enterprises and United Electrical Sales.

The final award presented was the prestigious Representative of the Year award. To achieve this honor, the representative sales agency must first be a member of the Director's Club for the year and then have gone on to achieve spectacular results. The winner of the 2022 Representative of the Year award was Electrical Sales Associates, Inc (ESA). ESA covers the state of Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia with a team of 18 employees.

"ESA's value extends from the specification stage through installation," said Williams. "Their familiarity within their trading area and of our products and their technical knowledge provide exceptional support to distributors, contractors, engineers and end users."

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

