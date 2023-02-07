Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNF3 ISIN: IL0065100930 Ticker-Symbol: 2SV 
Tradegate
06.02.23
21:24 Uhr
20,945 Euro
+0,195
+0,94 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,54021,04006.02.
20,63520,85506.02.
PR Newswire
07.02.2023 | 02:06
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZIM-Asia: ZIM Upgrades its Asia-US East Coast ZXB Service

The Upgraded Premium Weekly Service Expands Port Coverage and Introduces New Connections

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced today that its ZXB service will undergo a significant restructuring, with a new and improved rotation.

ZIM Logo

Starting from late February, the ZXB weekly rotation will be:

Jakarta - Laem Chabang- Cai Mep - Haiphong - Yantian - Kaohsiung - Panama Canal - Kingston - Baltimore - Norfolk - New York - Boston - Suez Canal - Jakarta

The upgraded ZXB, operated exclusively by ZIM, is offering the fastest transit time to Baltimore and Boston from all direct ports of loading. In addition, the line offers access to most Midwest destinations through Norfolk and Baltimore. This premium service includes a New York call at Maher terminal and unique direct coverage from Jakarta and Haiphong. ZIM Xpress Baltimore (ZXB) adds a new Kingston, Jamaica, connection from Southeast Asia and South China to ZIM's Latin America regional network , Philadelphia as well as the US Gulf, and more.

ZXB offers customers a wide range of added advantages, including guaranteed equipment and space, dedicated express queue in Baltimore, expedited connections to inland destinations in the Midwest , and exceptional customer service.

Hani Kalinski, ZIM EVP Pacific Business Unit: "The new and upgraded ZXB is another testimony to our agile, customer-centric approach, aimed at providing streamlined premium services to our customers, as well as responding swiftly to changing market needs. The new ZXB offers more coverage, more connections and more opportunities while maintaining our unique dedicated, personal, and exclusive customer experience."

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in 100+ countries serving more than 25,000 customers in over 300 global ports. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn

ZIM Contact

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-8652520
shats.avner@zim.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933864/ZIM_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zim-upgrades-its-asia-us-east-coast-zxb-service-301739809.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.