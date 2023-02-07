Homey Decoration, a premium custom home decor and e-commerce brand specializing in innovative decorative wood panels, now offers vertical and horizontal wood slats that are simple to install and create a three-dimensional look in any room.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Homey Decoration, a premium custom home decor and e-commerce brand specializing in innovative decorative wood panels, now offers vertical and horizontal wood slats that are simple to install and create a three-dimensional look in any room.

Homey Decoration has recently expanded, offering a personalized experience to homeowners that want to add flair to their living areas.

For more information please visit: https://www.homeydecoration.com/category/Wood-Slats

Wood Slats & Vertical Wood Slat Panels by Homey Decoration: Collection Expanded



The company's new range of wood slats wall panels offers a unique blend of style and functionality. Customers have the option to pick from different modern designs, sizes, colors, and materials. These panels are perfect for creating an eye-catching feature wall in any room or space.

Homey Decoration provides wood slats and 3D wall panels, designed to give a space a stylish and elegant touch without demanding the homeowner undertake an extensive home project.

The wood slats are easy to install and come with detailed instructions. They can be used to create a feature wall, or as an accent piece in any room. The panels are made from high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity.

The company also offers custom designs for customers who want something unique and special for their homes. Homey Decoration's team of experienced designers will work with the customer to create a custom design that fits their needs.

Customers can choose from a variety of parametric art pieces, geometric wooden panels, and other customizable designs. The panels can be bought individually or by square foot and are made with high-quality materials. Plus, the color of the stain is adjustable. Detailed installation instructions are provided for each product, and customer service is always ready to assist.

The wood slats and designs provided by the company are great for adding a glamorous touch to office spaces, and some materials such as PVC plastic can even be utilized outdoors. North American customers will enjoy free shipping.

Homey Decoration also offers a variety of accessories to complete the look of their wood slats. Customers can choose from a selection of wall art, mirrors, and other decorative items that will add a unique touch to their space.

This product expansion furthers the company's commitment to offering unique décor. More information is available at: https://www.homeydecoration.com/category/Wood-Slats

The company's spokesperson declared that "With any design picked, their collection of modern pieces is bound to make your decor stand out. The wood slats are also a great choice for those looking to add texture and depth to their walls. The wood slat panels come in various sizes, allowing customers to choose the perfect fit for their space. Our selection of spectacular 3D wood slats and wall panels is easy to put up without requiring extra tools."

Interested parties can learn more by visiting the links above, or at: https://www.homeydecoration.com/wood-slats-wall

Name: Hani Roknizadeh

Email: hani@homeydecoration.com

Organization: Homey Decoration

Address: 477 McNicoll Ave, North York, Toronto, Ontario M2H 2C9, Canada

Website: https://www.homeydecoration.com/

