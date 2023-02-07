The ramp-up of electromobility continued in 2022. Despite delays due to blown supply chains and plant closures caused by Corona lockdowns, sales of pure battery-powered vehicles increased by around 63% to 7 million. Globally, US manufacturer Tesla still holds the most market share, with 1.3 million units sold. In China, however, the world's largest market, the company of the controversial leader Elon Musk was already knocked off its throne in the first half of the year by the Chinese technology company BYD. Since then, the Warren Buffett-backed group has continued to expand its lead and is likely to come closer to its global place in the sun by expanding into other countries.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...