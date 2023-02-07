Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.02.2023
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A2DGZ5 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Ticker-Symbol: GVP1 
Tradegate
06.02.23
19:38 Uhr
2,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.02.2023 | 08:31
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Update on Shaikan Field exports

DJ Update on Shaikan Field exports

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Update on Shaikan Field exports 07-Feb-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 February 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Update on Shaikan Field exports

Gulf Keystone announces that it received notification that the export pipeline to Ceyhan and operations at the Ceyhan terminal have been temporarily suspended pending inspection to assess any potential impact from the earthquakes in Turkey yesterday.

GKP's production facilities and well sites have not been damaged by the earthquakes and all staff continue to work safely. The facilities have storage capacity that allow continued production at a curtailed rate over the next few days after which the Company would suspend production until pipeline export operations resume.

We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as the situation develops. GKP's thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 221136 
EQS News ID:  1553069 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553069&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
