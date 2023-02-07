Castellum AB: Castellum is Europe's most sustainable property company

For the seventh consecutive year, Castellum has been included in the Sustainability Yearbook, which ranks the world's foremost companies in sustainability. As a property company, Castellum ranks first in the Nordic region and in Europe, and fifth worldwide.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainability Yearbook is produced by S&P Global, which is a world leader in credit ratings, benchmarks and analyses in the global capital and raw materials markets, and offers in-depth data and insights into critical business factors.

The Yearbook presents the companies that rank among the top 15 per cent in their industries. The objective of the index is to steer investors toward more sustainable investments. In this year's edition, 7,544 companies in 61 industries were assessed.

"It is extremely gratifying to receive further confirmation that our strategy is effective, and that interest in sustainable investments continues to increase," says Filip Elland, Chief Sustainability Officer at Castellum AB.

Filip Elland provided several examples of activities that enable Castellum's successes in sustainability:

As a step in achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, Castellum has raised the bar for the company's projects. Starting in 2023, all major projects will reduce their climate impact by 30 per cent, be studied regarding the potential to install energy storage systems, and always be equipped with solar panels. In order to identify which properties run the greatest risk of being impacted by climate change, Castellum has conducted a climate risk analysis of its entire portfolio so as to counteract damages and risks in conjunction, for example, with flooding or landslides. One of Castellum's recurring targets, which is monitored annually, is zero workplace injuries and work-related illness among employees and suppliers.

"Sustainability is an integral - and priority - component of Castellum's operations, and we will continue to promote the necessary climate transition," says Joacim Sjöberg, Acting CEO of Castellum AB.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Elland, Chief Sustainability Officer Castellum AB, +46 (0)31-60 74 26

Joacim Sjöberg, Acting CEO Castellum AB, phone: +46 (0)768-53 98 19

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3705117/1827923.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/joacim-sjoberg-low,c3140917 Joacim Sjoberg LOW https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/filip-elland-castellum-07092022-d4a6364,c3140918 Filip Elland Castellum 07092022 D4A6364

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/castellum-is-europes-most-sustainable-property-company-301740375.html