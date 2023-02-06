TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("fiscal 2023").
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights (compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2022)
- Net sales increased 8.9% to $582.3 million
- U.S. homes sold decreased 1.4% to 5,749
- Total backlog decreased 34.6% to $532 million from the sequential second quarter
- Average selling price ("ASP") per U.S. home sold increased 13.5% to $94,200
- Gross profit margin expanded by 50 basis points to 29.9%
- Net income increased by 22.5% to $82.8 million
- Earnings per share ("EPS") increased 22.0% to $1.44
- EBITDA increased 12.8% to $109.1 million
- EBITDA margin expanded by 60 basis points to 18.7%
- Net cash generated by operating activities of $85.5 million during the quarter
"We delivered solid sales and earnings growth in the third quarter," said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While backlogs continue to trend toward historical levels due to retailer destocking, we saw positive demand in key channels and select markets during the quarter. The momentum in our business continues to be driven by our ability to increase engagement with a growing base of home buyers and highlights our unique offering of value-oriented home solutions. We are confident that Skyline Champion can continue to perform due to our attractive price points, differentiated product offering, and enhanced production capabilities."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
Net sales for the third quarter fiscal 2023 increased 8.9% to $582.3 million compared to the prior-year period. The number of U.S. homes sold in the third quarter fiscal 2023 decreased 1.4% to 5,749. Volume levels during the quarter were impacted by reduced production schedules and backlogs normalizing to meet current seasonal demand. The ASP per U.S. home sold increased 13.5% to $94,200 due to the mix of units sold and price increases to offset cost inflation. The number of Canadian factory-built homes sold in the quarter decreased to 273 homes compared to 336 homes in the prior-year period due to a shift in product mix to larger homes and reduced demand in certain markets. Total backlog for Skyline Champion was $532 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $814 million as of October 1, 2022. Backlogs continued to decrease to more normal levels, following historical highs, due to moderating order rates as retailers continued to destock existing inventory.
Gross profit increased by 10.7% to $174.1 million in the third quarter fiscal 2023 compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 29.9% of net sales, a 50-basis point expansion compared to 29.4% in the third quarter fiscal 2022. Gross profit margin improvement is being driven by higher pricing and the increase in retail sales as a percentage of total U.S. sales, resulting from our expansion of retail operations. These increases were partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in the third quarter fiscal 2023 increased to $71.8 million from $65.8 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 12.3%, consistent with prior year levels. The higher SG&A expense during the quarter was due to additional investments in new capacity and acquisitions as well as investments made to enhance our online customer buying experience partially offset by lower variable compensation expenses.
Net income increased by 22.5% to $82.8 million for the third quarter fiscal 2023 compared to the prior-year period. The increase in net income was driven by the increase in sales and profitability as well as net interest income versus expense last year.
EBITDA for the third quarter fiscal 2023 increased by 12.8% to $109.1 million compared to the third quarter fiscal 2022 driven by an increase in net sales and improved profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 60 basis points to 18.7% due to higher sales and profitability.
As of December 31, 2022, Skyline Champion had $712.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $277.0 million as compared to prior fiscal year end.
About Skyline Champion Corporation:
Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,100 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.
In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.
Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.
Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") throughout this press release, Skyline Champion has provided non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. Skyline Champion uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. Skyline Champion believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that Skyline Champion believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of Skyline Champion's financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Skyline Champion defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss plus, (a) the provision for income taxes, (b) interest income or expense, net, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) gain or loss from discontinued operations, (e) restructuring charges and impairment of assets, (f) other non-operating income and costs, including those for the acquisition and integration or disposition of businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of earnings calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net sales, operating income or earnings per share prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities as defined by U.S. GAAP. Skyline Champion believes that Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by investors to evaluate its performance and that of its competitors. However, Skyline Champion's use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the respective measure under U.S. GAAP in the tables below. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales reported in the statement of operations.
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
December 31,
April 2,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
712,448
$
435,413
Trade accounts receivable, net
47,515
90,536
Inventories, net
220,941
241,334
Other current assets
24,302
14,977
Total current assets
1,005,206
782,260
Long-term assets:
Property, plant, and equipment, net
165,857
132,985
Goodwill
196,574
191,970
Amortizable intangible assets, net
48,303
51,283
Deferred tax assets
14,733
17,750
Other noncurrent assets
81,014
58,371
Total assets
$
1,511,687
$
1,234,619
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Floor plan payable
$
-
$
35,460
Accounts payable
39,352
92,159
Other current liabilities
220,931
222,493
Total current liabilities
260,283
350,112
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
12,430
12,430
Deferred tax liabilities
5,725
5,124
Other
59,807
41,840
Total long-term liabilities
77,962
59,394
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,580
1,573
Additional paid-in capital
515,128
502,846
Retained earnings
670,533
327,902
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,799
)
(7,208
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,173,442
825,113
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,511,687
$
1,234,619
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
January 1,
December 31,
January 1,
2022
2022
2022
2022
Net sales
$
582,322
$
534,690
$
2,115,028
$
1,569,112
Cost of sales
408,233
377,451
1,437,498
1,171,016
Gross profit
174,089
157,239
677,530
398,096
Selling, general, and
71,820
65,825
228,017
181,188
Operating income
102,269
91,414
449,513
216,908
Interest (income) expense,
(5,409)
508
(7,293)
2,002
Other expense (income)
-
7
(634)
(36
)
Income before income
107,678
90,899
457,440
214,942
Income tax expense
24,865
23,277
113,384
53,696
Net income
$
82,813
$
67,622
$
344,056
$
161,246
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.45
$
1.19
$
6.04
$
2.84
Diluted
$
1.44
$
1.18
$
6.00
$
2.81
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, dollars in thousand)
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
January 1,
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
344,056
$
161,246
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
19,341
15,533
Amortization of deferred financing fees
266
599
Equity-based compensation
11,631
6,134
Deferred taxes
3,581
5,942
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
(143
)
696
Foreign currency transaction loss
844
55
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
42,847
11,419
Inventories
30,470
(19,133
)
Prepaids and other assets
(9,895
)
(22,954
)
Accounts payable
(52,663
)
(13,076
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(26,291
)
17,945
Net cash provided by operating activities
364,044
164,406
Cash flows from investing activities
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(38,177
)
(22,784
)
Cash paid for acquisition
(6,810
)
(207
)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment
224
70
Net cash used in investing activities
(44,763
)
(22,921
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in floor plan financing, net
(35,460
)
8,583
Payments of deferred financing fees
-
(1,130
)
Payments on revolving debt facility
-
(26,900
)
Stock option exercises
596
1,099
Tax payment for equity-based compensation
(1,363
)
(3,007
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
(36,227
)
(21,355
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, and cash equivalents
(6,019
)
(578
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
277,035
119,552
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
435,413
262,581
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
712,448
$
382,133
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, dollars in thousand)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
January 1,
December 31,
January 1,
2022
2022
Change
2022
2022
Change
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income
$
82,813
$
67,622
$
15,191
$
344,056
$
161,246
$
182,810
Income tax expense
24,865
23,277
1,588
113,384
53,696
59,688
Interest (income) expense, net
(5,409)
508
(5,917)
(7,293)
2,002
(9,295
)
Depreciation and amortization
6,784
5,250
1,534
19,341
15,533
3,808
EBITDA
109,053
96,657
12,396
469,488
232,477
237,011
Transaction costs
-
-
-
338
-
338
Other
-
-
-
(973)
-
(973
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
109,053
$
96,657
$
12,396
$
468,853
$
232,477
$
236,376
