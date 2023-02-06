Varonis Systems, Inc.: Varonis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Annual recurring revenues grew 20% year-over-year

Fourth quarter total revenues grew 13% year-over-year

Approximately 10% SaaS mix of new business and upsell ARR in the fourth quarter

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO, said, "While it's still early, the initial reception from our customers and our sales force to our new SaaS product was encouraging and gives us additional confidence in our ability to weather this current economic environment and emerge from this transition with healthy growth and profitability on our path to achieving $1 billion in ARR."

Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Total revenues increased 13% to $142.6 million, compared with $126.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Subscription revenues were $116.7 million, compared with $97.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Maintenance and services revenues were $25.9 million, compared with $29.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating loss was ($10.0) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($17.8) million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income was $26.0 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $22.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Summary for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Total revenues increased 21% to $473.6 million, compared with $390.1 million in 2021.

Subscription revenues were $366.1 million, compared with $270.8 million in 2021.

Maintenance and services revenues were $107.5 million, compared with $119.3 million in 2021.

GAAP operating loss was ($121.2) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($98.7) million in 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income was $29.5 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $25.2 million in 2021.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

Annual recurring revenues, or ARR, were $465.1 million as of the end of the fourth quarter, up 20% year-over-year.

As of December 31, 2022, 78% of customers with 500 employees or more purchased four or more licenses, up from 73% as of December 31, 2021, and 50% purchased six or more licenses, up from 41% as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $732.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, short term deposits and marketable securities.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company generated $11.9 million of cash from operations, compared to $7.2 million generated in the prior year period.

Company repurchased 2.9 million shares at an average price of $19.37 for a total of $56.4 million and has $43.6 million remaining on share repurchase program authorization.

An explanation of ARR is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Financial Outlook

Within our outlook, we are increasing our expectation for our SaaS mix from 5% previously and now expect that SaaS will represent 15% of new business and upsell ARR for the first quarter and full year ended 2023.

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

Revenues of $106.0 million to $108.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 10% to 12%.

Non-GAAP operating loss of ($7.0) million to ($6.0) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share in the range of ($0.05) to ($0.04), based on 108.5 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

For full year 2023, the Company now expects:

ARR of $513.0 million to $523.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 10% to 12%.

Free cash flow of $20.0 million to $25.0 million.

Revenues of $519.0 million to $529.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 10% to 12%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $36.0 million to $41.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.33 to $0.35, based on 127.3 million diluted shares outstanding.

Actual results may differ materially from the Company's Financial Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described below under "Forward-Looking Statements".

The table at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow. An explanation of this measure is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Conference Call and Webcast

Varonis will host a conference call today, Monday, February 6, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year ended 2022 financial results. To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The passcode is 13735424. A replay of this conference call will be available through February 13, 2023 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13735424. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website ( www.varonis.com ), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

Varonis believes that the use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) is helpful to our investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, and (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses, (iv) foreign exchange gains (losses) which include exchange rate differences on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842 and (v) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs.

The Company believes that the exclusion of these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of our operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business. Specifically:

Stock-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;

Payroll taxes are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, factors which may vary from period to period;

Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;

The Company incurs foreign exchange gains or losses from the revaluation of its significant operating lease liabilities in foreign currencies as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. dollars, which may vary from period to period; and

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, which relate to the Company's convertible senior notes issued in 2020, is a non-cash item.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by or used in our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss) or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Also, the amortization of intangible assets are expected recurring expenses over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Additionally, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies. Finally, the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs are expected recurring expenses until the maturity of the senior notes in 2025.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Varonis urges investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate our business.

A reconciliation for non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) referred to in our "Financial Outlook" is not provided because, as forward-looking statements, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and difficulty of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense and currency fluctuations which could have an impact on our consolidated results. The Company believes the information provided is useful to investors because it can be considered in the context of the Company's historical disclosures of this measure.

ARR is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts, maintenance contracts and SaaS contracts in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts, maintenance contracts and SaaS contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the term and multiplying the result by 365. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenues, deferred revenues or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Constant Currency and Russia Impacts

In addition to reported growth rates prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company is presenting growth rates that adjust for the impact of foreign currency rate ("FX") fluctuations, as well as for the impact of exiting its Russia business in the first quarter of 2022. To adjust for FX, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. To adjust for Russia, the Company has removed Russia's financial contribution from the comparable prior-year period. The Company has provided this financial information to aid investors in better understanding our underlying performance. The financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Revenue and ARR to adjust for constant currency and Russia (in millions): Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Change Unaudited Total revenues $ 142.6 $ 126.6 13 % Effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations $ 3.4 $ - 3 % Exit of Russia business $ - $ (1.8 ) 1 % Total ARR $ 465.1 $ 387.1 20 % Effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations $ 11.4 $ - 3 % Exit of Russia business $ - $ (2.7 ) 1 % EMEA revenues $ 34.4 $ 34.2 1 % Effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations $ 3.2 $ - 9 % Exit of Russia business $ - $ (1.8 ) 5 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company's growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenues, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; risks associated with anticipated growth in Varonis' addressable market; general economic and industry conditions, such as foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and expenditure trends for data and cybersecurity solutions; Varonis' ability to predict the timing and rate of subscription renewals and their impact on the Company's future revenues and operating results; the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and global conflicts on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; competitive factors, including increased sales cycle time, changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes and increased competition; the risk that Varonis may not be able to attract or retain employees, including sales personnel and engineers; Varonis' ability to build and expand its direct sales efforts and reseller distribution channels; risks associated with the closing of large transactions, including Varonis' ability to close large transactions consistently on a quarterly basis; new product introductions and Varonis' ability to develop and deliver innovative products; risks associated with international operations; Varonis' ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; the expansion of cloud-delivered services; and risks associated with our convertible notes and capped-call transaction. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in Varonis' reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof, and Varonis undertakes no duty to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Varonis

Varonis?is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering and education sectors.

To find out more about Varonis, visit www.varonis.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com

Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues: Subscriptions $ 116,727 $ 96,965 $ 366,144 $ 270,832 Maintenance and services 25,890 29,613 107,490 119,302 Total revenues 142,617 126,578 473,634 390,134 Cost of revenues 17,030 17,378 69,836 59,399 Gross profit 125,587 109,200 403,798 330,735 Operating expenses: Research and development 45,018 40,143 177,881 137,882 Sales and marketing 71,779 67,673 275,090 230,314 General and administrative 18,783 19,217 72,055 61,233 Total operating expenses 135,580 127,033 525,026 429,429 Operating loss (9,993 ) (17,833 ) (121,228 ) (98,694 ) Financial income (expenses), net 4,270 (4,087 ) 10,413 (12,145 ) Loss before income taxes (5,723 ) (21,920 ) (110,815 ) (110,839 ) Income taxes (5,025 ) (3,023 ) (13,703 ) (6,022 ) Net loss $ (10,748 ) $ (24,943 ) $ (124,518 ) $ (116,861 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted 109,214,698 107,406,930 109,281,368 105,305,957





Stock-based compensation expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 2,236 $ 3,711 $ 10,720 $ 8,995 Research and development 12,243 11,608 50,971 36,033 Sales and marketing 12,573 13,449 51,793 39,684 General and administrative 7,754 9,342 29,378 25,067 $ 34,806 $ 38,110 $ 142,862 $ 109,779





Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 61 $ 62 $ 595 $ 1,059 Research and development 40 22 180 350 Sales and marketing 188 272 2,661 4,982 General and administrative 23 22 704 971 $ 312 $ 378 $ 4,140 $ 7,362





Amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 381 $ 381 $ 1,525 $ 1,525 Research and development 467 1,338 2,235 5,261 Sales and marketing - 1 - 8 General and administrative - - - - $ 848 $ 1,720 $ 3,760 $ 6,794





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Unaudited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 367,800 $ 805,761 Marketable securities 236,338 - Short-term deposits 128,350 1,850 Trade receivables, net 135,979 117,179 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,190 34,417 Total current assets 905,657 959,207 Long-term assets: Operating lease right-of-use asset 56,772 63,749 Property and equipment, net 39,043 38,298 Intangible assets, net 2,788 4,313 Goodwill 23,135 23,135 Other assets 16,337 19,835 Total long-term assets 138,075 149,330 Total assets $ 1,043,732 $ 1,108,537 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 2,962 $ 5,324 Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities 115,231 102,226 Deferred revenues 110,550 104,221 Total current liabilities 228,743 211,771 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 248,963 225,330 Operating lease liability 57,627 68,694 Deferred revenues 1,503 2,566 Other liabilities 4,771 3,583 Total long-term liabilities 312,864 300,173 Stockholders' equity: Share capital Common stock 108 108 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,557 ) 6,083 Additional paid-in capital 1,055,048 1,018,005 Accumulated deficit (543,474 ) (427,603 ) Total stockholders' equity 502,125 596,593 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,043,732 $ 1,108,537





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (124,518 ) $ (116,861 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,176 10,888 Stock-based compensation 142,862 109,779 Amortization of deferred commissions 22,264 14,147 Noncash operating lease costs 9,305 8,232 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,486 6,870 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities (344 ) - Gain from sale of property and equipment (21 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (18,800 ) (22,950 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,161 ) (506 ) Deferred commissions (22,033 ) (21,151 ) Other long-term assets 502 1,404 Trade payables (2,362 ) 4,474 Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities (9,115 ) 5,850 Deferred revenues 5,266 5,421 Other long-term liabilities 1,364 1,581 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,871 7,178 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 41,600 34,117 Investment in marketable securities (277,871 ) - Proceeds from short-term and long-term deposits 15,961 80,752 Investment in short-term and long-term deposits (142,566 ) (50,000 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 21 - Purchases of property and equipment (11,396 ) (10,490 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (374,251 ) 54,379 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock plans 11,940 11,121 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (31,077 ) (1,043 ) Repurchase of common stock (56,444 ) - Proceeds from follow-on offering, net - 500,034 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (75,581 ) 510,112 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (437,961 ) 571,669 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 805,761 234,092 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 367,800 $ 805,761





Varonis Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating income: GAAP operating loss $ (9,993 ) $ (17,833 ) $ (121,228 ) $ (98,694 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 34,806 38,110 142,862 109,779 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 312 378 4,140 7,362 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses 848 1,720 3,760 6,794 Non-GAAP operating income $ 25,973 $ 22,375 $ 29,534 $ 25,241 Reconciliation to non-GAAP net income: GAAP net loss $ (10,748 ) $ (24,943 ) $ (124,518 ) $ (116,861 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 34,806 38,110 142,862 109,779 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 312 378 4,140 7,362 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses 848 1,720 3,760 6,794 Foreign exchange rate differences, net 532 1,486 (5,147 ) 1,698 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 374 1,747 1,486 6,870 Non-GAAP net income $ 26,124 $ 18,498 $ 22,583 $ 15,642 GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted 109,214,698 107,406,930 109,281,368 105,305,957 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - basic 109,214,698 107,406,930 109,281,368 105,305,957 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - diluted 126,010,187 118,649,972 126,247,041 116,919,446 GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (1.11 ) Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - basic $ 0.24 $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.13





Varonis Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP (in millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Low High Reconciliation to non-GAAP free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28.0 $ 35.0 Purchases of property and equipment (8.0 ) (10.0 ) Free cash flow $ 20.0 $ 25.0



