Japan's Sharp says its new 228 W solar modules have an efficiency rating of 20%.Sharp has released its new NU-228AP solar modules for applications on buildings with small rooftop areas. The Japanese electronics manufacturer said the monocrystalline module weighs 13 kg and measures 1,146 mm × 996 mm × 38.5 mm. It claimed that it can be easily installed in vertical or horizontal positions, depending on the roof configuration. The company said the new product has a power output of 228 W and a power conversion efficiency of 20.0%. The open-circuit voltage is 20.84 V and the short-circuit current ...

