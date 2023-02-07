Robert August, a Chicago-based online retailer of handmade men's shoes, has announced their collection of Double Monk Chukka boots.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Robert August now has three distinct new styles of this boot, which fuses the bold style of the double monk, or double buckle shoe, with the understated look of the Chukka boot, which has long been popular for its slim profile and comfortable ankle height. What connects these three distinctive pairs of boots is that all of Robert August's new Double Monk Chukkas have been handmade in their artisan workshop in Almansa, Spain.

Handmade Double Monk Chukka Men's Boot Collection Announced by Robert August

Robert August has long established themselves as a trusted name in luxury, made-to-order European footwear, including for classic Chelsea and Jodhpur boots, and now they are proud to be at the forefront of new design styles. Robert August understands that today's modern man is looking for a statement shoe that can set him apart from the pack in both social and professional contexts, which has been their leading inspiration for their new collection of Double Monk Chukka boots.

One pair in their new collection is their The Elm Street Double Monk Chukka Boot No. 8119. This boot can now be ordered in dark brown box calf leather, with a dark red hand-painted leather sole, accent gold buckles and a traditional rounded English toe.

Alternately, Robert August also now has their new The Elm Street Double Monk Chukka Boot No. 8141. This distinctly contemporary new boot is made from grey diamond print painted calf leather and features masculine graphite buckles and a contrasting black Dainite rubber sole.

As Robert August handcrafts their footwear on a made-to-order basis, their shoppers can purchase these new Double Monk Chukka boots as is, or they can customize them.

Those shoppers who select this option will be able to personalize the color of the upper, sole and buckle of their new boot. They will now also be able to select from different finishes, like their new diamond print or artisan hand patina. Shoppers can also change the material of the sole and the toe shape.

Robert August ships their shoes directly from their boutique workshop in Spain to their US customers.

Robert August states: "No two pairs of Robert August boots are alike-each is handcrafted with precision and care in our workshop in Almansa, Spain. With centuries of artisan shoemaking tradition dating back to the early 18th century, our shoes are renowned for their chic style and unrivaled quality."

More details can be found at https://augustapparel.com/product-category/mto/mens/mens-boots/the-elm-st-monk-strap-chukka-boot

