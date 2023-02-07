AcuFi and Founder Nicholas Kohlschreiber On the Use of AI in FinTech

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The progress of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will define the future of technology as a whole. AI will have the best tools to help customers of any new financial business or app, to reach their money-related goals. Even the managers will benefit from using AI in their operations because they can better understand the risks and as such take informed decisions. It's the AI that will help them understand what's at stake. "In the very near future, a world without AI will be unimaginable," says Nicholas Kohlschreiber , founder of AcuFi , the Irvine-based debt resolution company that works with individuals and businesses to untangle their finances and strategize their futures.

For the fintech sector, concerns in the security of both user and company data can be addressed by AI. More than ever, the modern age will come with a new variety of bad actors-hackers, viruses, and vulnerabilities waiting to be exploited. Traditionally, software protects information with passwords, but AI can add new layers of cybersecurity to protect transactions and valuable data. Fintechs deal with millions of dollars daily, and the ability to detect fraud, deception, anomalies, or viruses using AI could stop the loss of funds or theft. "AI can be the new wall protecting the finances of individuals and small businesses alike," states Nicholas Kohlschreiber . "Fraud and theft can become a thing of the past with a strong AI security barrier."

Improvements in customer-centric service and experience are the areas where AI has been the most effectively employed in the fintech industry, with more and more companies utilizing it to advance within the market. Innovations such as Chatbots and AI-powered personalized banking apps are just two examples of AI enhancing the customer experience. Chatbots minimize the workload placed on call centers through their availability to answer any typical and frequently asked questions. AI-powered banking apps help users stay on top of their finances, track their income and expenses, and achieve their financial goals. Nick Kohlschreiber proudly notes that " AcuFi experts are already using AI to enhance the user experience for our clients. And with the growing competition on the market, I foresee more companies will employ AI to achieve quick and personalized customer engagement."

AcuFi is a company dedicated to advocating for consumers burdened with unsecured debt to help them develop viable repayment plans and strategies. It provides debt resolution services to those looking for an alternative to bankruptcy, making it possible to reduce the amounts owed and settle the debts faster. AcuFi representatives work on behalf of the consumer with experts to create personalized debt relief plans.

