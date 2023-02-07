Kindred Group: Unibet Becomes an Official Partner of NHL in Sweden

Unibet enters a multiyear agreement to become an Official Partner of NHL (National Hockey League) in Sweden. As part of the partnership, Unibet will, as the first Swedish betting company, have access to a myriad of marketing rights and tailored content that will enhance customers' experience.

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) and its flagship brand Unibet becomes an Official Partner of NHL (National Hockey League) in Sweden by entering a multiyear agreement. Unibet will, as the first betting company in Sweden, leverage its Official Partner of the NHL designation to conduct dynamic marketing campaigns across the company's digital betting offerings. Unibet already has a strong ice hockey offering that now will be strengthened through its partnership with the NHL, giving its customers a more authentic experience.

"I am very proud and happy that Unibet is the first betting company in Sweden to become an official sponsor of NHL. Through the partnership, we hope to increase the interest in ice hockey and the North American league. It will be very exciting to follow NHL in the upcoming years," says Philip Lagström, Country Manager Unibet Sweden, Kindred Group.

"We are excited to have Unibet as an Official Partner of the NHL. Kindred Group and its brands are well known for their dedication to responsible gambling. We welcome this opportunity to work with Unibet to continue to engage our robust and expanding hockey fanbase in Sweden," says John Lewicki, NHL Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships.

"Ice hockey and NHL is very important for Unibet, and we have for a long time wanted to get more involved to cement the position as the customers' first choice when they want to bet on ice-hockey by offering the absolute best, safest and most secure gaming experience," concludes Lagström.

This partnership will be supported by Sportradar, the Official Betting Data Rights Partner of the NHL. The NHL is utilizing ad:s, Sportradar's data-driven marketing solution providing the League with digital marketing services to develop sports betting partnerships outside of North America.

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3710255/1831089.pdf Unibet becomes an Official Partner of NHL in Sweden https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/unibet-nhl,c3141451 Unibet NHL

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unibet-becomes-an-official-partner-of-nhl-in-sweden-301740606.html