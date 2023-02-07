Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Projects $3.5 Million in Revenues With Acquisition of Nanosthetic Corp. Fueling Evolutionary Biologics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE), a curator, developer, and marketer of products in the Regenerative Health Space announced today a projection of $3.5 Million in revenues with acquisition candidate Nanosthetic Corp. fueling the growth of Evolutionary Biologics for fiscal year 2023. The company expects to close the acquisition well before the end of February this year.

Nanosthetic Corp. is a biologics company that will manufacture products sold and marketed by Emergent subsidiary Evolutionary Biologics. The combined entities intend to operate a "Cleanroom" after obtaining FDA clearance for products providing the ability to do clinical trials, testing, and creation of pharmaceutical-grade products. A pharmaceutical cleanroom is a controlled environment where pollutants like dust, airborne microbes, and aerosol particles are filtered out to provide the cleanest area possible. Most cleanrooms are used for manufacturing products such as electronics, pharmaceutical products, and medical equipment. We have a chance to build our facility with the highest quality and safety standards. A fully integrated, optimized lab. that will give us a chance to control our supply chain from end-to-end.

Jim Morrison, Former President of L'Oréal and current CEO of Emergent stated, "Acquiring Nanosthetic Corp. will be a significant milestone among the many that lie ahead. It will help make Emergent an important vertically integrated biologics company and add another growing revenue stream to our financial picture. It also allows the company to expand its product offering by adding new products to Evolutionary Biologics already existing portfolio of products. Another reason I consider this acquisition of Nanosthetic so very exciting is that it will allow us to stop the expensive need for outsourcing and instead start manufacturing our own products. The cost saving from the addition of Nanosthetic will reduce our cost of goods over 50% in many cases. Those additional savings will be turned into fuel to open new doors and add more customers. We are aggressively expanding the size of our company and our revenue stream. I look forward to bringing out further updates on our progress in the near future."

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through "Content Based Shopping" using "Influencers" to successfully position products throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy, and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content; Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent asserts that its products are not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease(s). For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter and Linkedin.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

