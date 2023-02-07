Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Investorideas.com ( www. investorideas .com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks releases a special edition of the AI Eye podcast looking at the significance of intellectual property (IP) and patents in the tech space, featuring AI innovator GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

In a recent interview with Investorideas.com, Mansour Khatib , CEO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), explained how his company pivoted from its former strategy, to focusing on Research & Development efforts to amass a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP). According to a recent press release, this comprises "patents, trade secrets and prototypes," notably in 3D Microchip Design (semiconductors), and also tracking, EDA (Electronic Design Automation) Software Tools, cybersecurity, telehealth, AI, computer vision, IoT, and more. Khatib explained how GBT's initial aim was to develop its own chip.

"The company originally started in 2016 under a different name, Gopher Protocol, and at that time the goal was to develop "Gopher Insight" - a communication chip for telephones," he said.

However, following legal issues in 2019 and 2020, a name change to GBT Technologies, Inc., and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company felt the need to change course.

"We couldn't even raise money anymore at that stage, our CEO (along with several board members) left the company and we were left with a skeleton crew," he said. "So, I took over as CEO at that point."

Khatib explained that the company's strengths lay in its ability to generate patents, more so than having to raise money to develop chips as projects themselves. A particular patent that received interest from other companies was GBT's 3D, Multi-Planar IC design and manufacturing technology.

"We had some positive feedback from the industry and there were some big companies wanting to inquire about the 3D chip," he said. "And so, after looking at all this, Danny and I decided to … put our work where the business is. We analyzed different fast-growing areas: microchips, EDA (the microchip design area), and AI."

"By the end of 2020 we had decided we were turning this company around into an IP company, and that we would concentrate on patents in specific areas."

Khatib indicated the success of GBT's Intellectual Property portfolio so far, and how it has already exceeded its early projections for the year.

"In 2020 we had two patents," he said. "I had set a goal that by the end of 2023 we would have around 20 patents approved. What really happened was that in December (2022), we already had 10 patents approved, and 26 pending. That means - and so far we have a really good track record of turning our submissions into IP - in my eyes we're already at 36 by the end of the year."

With GBT's particular focus on microchip and EDA patents, they may be positioning themselves well for the aforementioned trends in the IC space.

A report published by Cognitive Market Research indicates that the global market for Integrated Circuits (IC) - or microchips - is projected to reach $1.24 trillion USD by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 percent in the forecast period 2023-30. This growth is attributable to the increasing pervasiveness of chips, as well as "demand for high-speed and efficient data transmission," and "the need for improved communication and computing requirements," according to the report.

"The whole world is looking at rerouting the supply chain: people want to come to the U.S. to produce, Europe wants to produce, India wants to produce, the Middle East etc… Everybody's going to get into the game because they see that this is long term," Khatib said.

Indeed, Intel Foundry Services (IFS), the chip foundry segment of microchip giant Intel Corporation, announced in a recent press release that it has achieved record revenue for both the fourth quarter and full year, with active design engagements with seven of the 10 largest foundry customers. IFS deals in wafer fabrication, packaging, chiplet standard and software, and also "added a leading cloud, edge and data center solutions provider as a customer" to its Intel 3 process node.

Similarly, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that its Foundry Business posted a new record for quarterly revenue. This is attributed in the press release "to increased contributions from advanced nodes for customers, an increased portion from HPC and the continuous evolution of mature processes." Samsung's Foundry Business also saw an all-time high in full-year sales.

"The reality is that everything we do will depend on microchips in the future," Khatib said.

Moving forward, GBT plans to concentrate on expanding the families of various patents and concentrating on strategic potential partnerships with the goal of integrating these technologies into a broad marketplace.

"We need to finish our [patent] families this year, and then our goal is to find a license partner or a buyer for those patents," Khatib said.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

