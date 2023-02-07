NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $238 million and net income of $180 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $355 million and $262 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.48 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.02 in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $878 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $1.3 billion for the full year of 2021. Earnings per diluted share were $7.06 in the full year of 2022, compared to $9.87 in the prior year.

On February 7, 2023, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on February 24, 2023, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on February 17, 2023.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of common stock for $57 million.

" We feel very good about how our business is positioned as demand for loans remains strong and credit performance stabilized in the back half of the year," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. " As we enter 2023, we are focused on managing credit and maintaining a strong balance sheet, while also investing in new products and channels that will drive long-term shareholder value."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")

C&I generated adjusted pretax income of $254 million and adjusted net income of $191 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $413 million and $310 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.56 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.38 in the prior year quarter. The decline was primarily driven by higher net charge-offs and an increase in the allowance for finance receivable losses.

C&I generated adjusted net income of $910 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $7.32 for the full year 2022, compared to $10.81 in the prior year.

Management runs the business based on C&I capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. C&I capital generation was $233 million and $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively.

Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners and our credit card receivables, were $20.8 billion at December 31, 2022, up 6% from $19.6 billion at December 31, 2021.

Personal loan originations totaled $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 9% from $3.8 billion in the prior year quarter. The percentage of secured originations was 50% in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 52% in the prior year quarter.

Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.1 billion, consistent with the prior year quarter, reflecting higher average net finance receivables, offset by a lower portfolio yield.

Yield was 22.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 23.3% in the prior year quarter, reflecting impacts from the current macroeconomic environment including higher 90+ days delinquent receivables.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $404 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up $168 million compared to the prior year period. The increase reflects higher net charge-offs, and an increase in the allowance for finance receivables losses due to growth in the receivables portfolio and changes in the macroeconomic environment.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Personal loans: 30-89 days delinquency ratio 3.07 % 2.81 % 2.43 % 30+ days delinquency ratio 5.80 % 5.22 % 4.43 % 90+ days delinquency ratio 2.74 % 2.41 % 2.00 % Net charge-offs 6.88 % 5.89 % 4.24 %

Operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $367 million, up 5% from $348 million in the prior year quarter reflecting our continued investment in the business.

Funding and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $18.6 billion, 51% of which was secured. The Company had $498 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $147 million of cash and cash equivalents held at their regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's potential borrowings of $1.25 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.1 billion of undrawn committed capacity under the revolving conduit facilities, and $9.3 billion of unencumbered loans, provides a significant liquidity runway under numerous stress scenarios and assuming no access to the capital markets. This liquidity runway calculation contemplates all the anticipated cash needs of the Company.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,400 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes net gain or loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, the expense associated with the cash-settled stock-based awards, and other items and strategic activities, which consist of direct costs associated with COVID-19 and restructuring charges. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation and Consumer and Insurance capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs during the period. Consumer and Insurance capital generation represents the after-tax effect of Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This document contains summarized information concerning OneMain Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and the Company's business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Qs") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Such reports are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "are likely," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber-attacks, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions outside the U.S.; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.

The liquidity runway scenario disclosed in the press release is based on management's estimates and assumptions for internal strategic planning purposes and does not constitute guidance or financial projections and should not be regarded or relied on as such.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.

Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 1,122 $ 1,118 $ 1,106 $ 1,089 $ 1,121 $ 4,435 $ 4,364 Interest expense (231 ) (223 ) (219 ) (219 ) (235 ) (892 ) (937 ) Net interest income 891 895 887 870 886 3,543 3,427 Provision for finance receivable losses (404 ) (421 ) (339 ) (238 ) (237 ) (1,402 ) (593 ) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 487 474 548 632 649 2,141 2,834 Insurance 111 111 111 111 111 445 434 Investment 22 16 9 15 17 61 65 Gain on sales of finance receivables 13 17 16 17 17 63 47 Net gain (loss) on repurchases and repayments of debt (1 ) 2 (28 ) - (29 ) (27 ) (78 ) Other 24 24 20 19 19 87 63 Total other revenues 169 170 128 162 135 629 531 Operating expenses (384 ) (363 ) (356 ) (353 ) (379 ) (1,457 ) (1,448 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (34 ) (31 ) (40 ) (45 ) (50 ) (150 ) (176 ) Total other expenses (418 ) (394 ) (396 ) (398 ) (429 ) (1,607 ) (1,624 ) Income before income taxes 238 250 280 396 355 1,163 1,741 Income taxes (58 ) (62 ) (71 ) (95 ) (93 ) (285 ) (427 ) Net income $ 180 $ 188 $ 209 $ 301 $ 262 $ 878 $ 1,314 Weighted average number of diluted shares 121.9 123.6 124.7 127.5 130.0 124.4 133.1 Diluted EPS $ 1.48 $ 1.52 $ 1.68 $ 2.36 $ 2.02 $ 7.06 $ 9.87 Book value per basic share $ 25.02 $ 24.56 $ 24.51 $ 24.55 $ 24.20 $ 25.02 $ 24.20 Return on assets 3.2 % 3.3 % 3.8 % 5.6 % 4.6 % 4.0 % 6.0 % Average net receivables $ 19,894 $ 19,623 $ 19,160 $ 19,083 $ 19,040 $ 19,440 $ 18,281 Yield 22.4 % 22.6 % 23.1 % 23.1 % 23.3 % 22.8 % 23.8 % Change in allowance for finance receivable losses $ (56 ) $ (128 ) $ (56 ) $ 24 $ (34 ) $ (216 ) $ 174 Net charge-offs (348 ) (293 ) (283 ) (262 ) (203 ) (1,186 ) (767 ) Provision for finance receivable losses $ (404 ) $ (421 ) $ (339 ) $ (238 ) $ (237 ) $ (1,402 ) $ (593 )

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 498 $ 536 $ 526 $ 640 $ 541 Investment securities 1,800 1,747 1,773 1,778 1,992 Net finance receivables 19,986 19,752 19,448 18,979 19,212 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves (749 ) (747 ) (754 ) (741 ) (761 ) Allowance for finance receivable losses (2,311 ) (2,255 ) (2,127 ) (2,071 ) (2,095 ) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance receivable losses 16,926 16,750 16,567 16,167 16,356 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 461 483 534 531 476 Goodwill 1,437 1,437 1,437 1,437 1,437 Other intangible assets 261 272 273 274 274 Other assets 1,150 1,116 1,085 981 1,003 Total assets $ 22,533 $ 22,341 $ 22,195 $ 21,808 $ 22,079 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Long-term debt $ 18,281 $ 18,202 $ 17,922 $ 17,560 $ 17,750 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities 602 600 612 621 621 Deferred and accrued taxes 5 5 1 45 1 Other liabilities 616 522 627 493 614 Total liabilities 19,504 19,329 19,162 18,719 18,986 Common stock 1 1 1 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,689 1,685 1,679 1,672 1,672 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (119 ) (125 ) (70 ) (11 ) 61 Retained earnings 2,125 2,063 1,994 1,905 1,727 Treasury stock (667 ) (612 ) (571 ) (478 ) (368 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,029 3,012 3,033 3,089 3,093 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,533 $ 22,341 $ 22,195 $ 21,808 $ 22,079

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS, CONTINUED (UNAUDITED) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents $ 498 $ 536 $ 526 $ 640 $ 541 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes 147 142 151 265 158 Unencumbered gross finance receivables 9,304 9,465 9,621 10,206 10,217 Undrawn conduit facilities 6,125 5,675 5,275 5,350 5,400 Undrawn corporate revolver 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,000 1,000 Drawn conduit facilities 50 500 500 650 600 Net adjusted debt $ 17,758 $ 17,636 $ 17,375 $ 17,013 $ 17,195 Total Shareholders' equity $ 3,029 $ 3,012 $ 3,033 $ 3,089 $ 3,093 Goodwill (1,437 ) (1,437 ) (1,437 ) (1,437 ) (1,437 ) Other intangible assets (261 ) (272 ) (273 ) (274 ) (274 ) Junior subordinated debt 172 172 172 172 172 Adjusted tangible common equity 1,503 1,475 1,495 1,550 1,554 Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (1) 1,733 1,691 1,595 1,553 1,571 Adjusted capital $ 3,236 $ 3,166 $ 3,090 $ 3,103 $ 3,125 Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital) 5.5x 5.6x 5.6x 5.5x 5.5x

(1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2022 2021 Consumer & Insurance $ 249 $ 251 $ 281 $ 396 $ 359 $ 1,177 $ 1,788 Other (1 ) 1 - - (1 ) - (7 ) Segment to GAAP adjustment (10 ) (2 ) (1 ) - (3 ) (14 ) (40 ) Income before income taxes - GAAP basis $ 238 $ 250 $ 280 $ 396 $ 355 $ 1,163 $ 1,741 Pretax income - segment accounting basis $ 249 $ 251 $ 281 $ 396 $ 359 $ 1,177 $ 1,788 Net loss (gain) on repurchases and repayments of debt (1) - (3 ) 28 - 29 26 70 Cash-settled stock-based awards - (2 ) 1 1 23 - 54 Other (2) 5 4 1 1 2 11 6 Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) $ 254 $ 250 $ 311 $ 398 $ 413 $ 1,214 $ 1,918 Reconciling items (3) $ (15 ) $ (1 ) $ (31 ) $ (2 ) $ (57 ) $ (51 ) $ (171 )

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. (1) Amounts differ from those presented on "Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)" page as a result of purchase accounting adjustments that are not applicable on a segment accounting basis. (2) Includes strategic activities and other items. For fiscal year 2021, refer to the earnings release and financial supplements included as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed February 2, 2022, and available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.SEC.gov). (3) Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income - segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF KEY SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Consumer & Insurance $ 19,987 $ 19,754 $ 19,449 $ 18,981 $ 19,215 Segment to GAAP adjustment (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) Net finance receivables - GAAP basis $ 19,986 $ 19,752 $ 19,448 $ 18,979 $ 19,212 Consumer & Insurance $ 2,315 $ 2,259 $ 2,132 $ 2,077 $ 2,102 Segment to GAAP adjustment (4 ) (4 ) (5 ) (6 ) (7 ) Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis $ 2,311 $ 2,255 $ 2,127 $ 2,071 $ 2,095

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 1,121 $ 1,116 $ 1,104 $ 1,087 $ 1,119 $ 4,429 $ 4,355 Interest expense (230 ) (221 ) (218 ) (217 ) (233 ) (886 ) (930 ) Net interest income 891 895 886 870 886 3,543 3,425 Provision for finance receivable losses (404 ) (420 ) (338 ) (237 ) (236 ) (1,399 ) (587 ) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 487 475 548 633 650 2,144 2,838 Insurance 111 111 111 111 111 445 434 Investment 22 16 9 15 17 61 65 Gain on sales of finance receivables 13 17 16 17 17 63 47 Other 22 21 17 15 16 75 51 Total other revenues 168 165 153 158 161 644 597 Operating expenses (367 ) (359 ) (350 ) (348 ) (348 ) (1,424 ) (1,341 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (34 ) (31 ) (40 ) (45 ) (50 ) (150 ) (176 ) Total other expenses (401 ) (390 ) (390 ) (393 ) (398 ) (1,574 ) (1,517 ) Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) 254 250 311 398 413 1,214 1,918 Income taxes (1) (63 ) (63 ) (78 ) (99 ) (103 ) (304 ) (480 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 191 $ 187 $ 233 $ 299 $ 310 $ 910 $ 1,438 Weighted average number of diluted shares 121.9 123.6 124.7 127.5 130.0 124.4 133.1 C&I adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.56 $ 1.51 $ 1.87 $ 2.35 $ 2.38 $ 7.32 $ 10.81

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2022 2021 Interest income 22.3 % 22.6 % 23.1 % 23.1 % 23.3 % 22.8 % 23.8 % Interest expense (4.6 %) (4.5 %) (4.6 %) (4.6 %) (4.9 %) (4.6 %) (5.1 %) Net interest income 17.8 % 18.1 % 18.6 % 18.5 % 18.5 % 18.2 % 18.7 % Other net revenue (1) 2.7 % 2.7 % 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.3 % 2.5 % 2.3 % Net charge-off (6.9 %) (5.9 %) (5.9 %) (5.6 %) (4.2 %) (6.1 %) (4.2 %) Change in allowance (1.1 %) (2.6 %) (1.1 %) 0.5 % (0.7 %) (1.1 %) 1.0 % Operating expenses (7.3 %) (7.3 %) (7.3 %) (7.4 %) (7.3 %) (7.3 %) (7.3 %) Income tax expense (2) (1.3 %) (1.3 %) (1.6 %) (2.1 %) (2.2 %) (1.6 %) (2.6 %) Return on receivables 3.8 % 3.8 % 4.9 % 6.4 % 6.5 % 4.7 % 7.9 % Net finance receivables - personal loans $ 19,880 $ 19,675 $ 19,385 $ 18,931 $ 19,190 $ 19,880 $ 19,190 Net finance receivables - credit cards 107 79 64 50 25 107 25 Net finance receivables 19,987 19,754 19,449 18,981 19,215 19,987 19,215 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners 766 698 616 528 414 766 414 Managed receivables $ 20,753 $ 20,452 $ 20,065 $ 19,509 $ 19,629 $ 20,753 $ 19,629 Average net finance receivables - personal loans $ 19,803 $ 19,553 $ 19,105 $ 19,046 $ 19,037 $ 19,377 $ 18,284 Average net finance receivables - credit cards 92 71 57 40 6 65 2 Average net receivables 19,895 19,624 19,162 19,086 19,043 19,442 18,286 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners 734 659 572 474 351 610 174 Average managed receivables $ 20,629 $ 20,283 $ 19,734 $ 19,560 $ 19,394 $ 20,052 $ 18,460 Operating expenses $ (367 ) $ (359 ) $ (350 ) $ (348 ) $ (348 ) $ (1,424 ) $ (1,341 ) Average managed receivables $ 20,629 $ 20,283 $ 19,734 $ 19,560 $ 19,394 $ 20,052 $ 18,460 Operating expense % of average managed receivables (7.1 %) (7.0 %) (7.1 %) (7.2 %) (7.1 %) (7.1 %) (7.3 %)

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. All ratios are shown as a percentage of C&I average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding. (1) Other net revenue includes total other revenues less insurance policy benefits and claims. (2) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, in millions) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) $ 254 $ 250 $ 311 $ 398 $ 413 $ 1,214 $ 1,918 Provision for finance receivable losses 404 420 338 237 236 1,399 587 Net charge-offs (348 ) (293 ) (283 ) (262 ) (204 ) (1,186 ) (768 ) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP) 56 127 55 (25 ) 32 213 (181 ) Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP) 310 377 366 373 445 1,427 1,737 Capital generation, net of tax(1) (non-GAAP) $ 233 $ 283 $ 275 $ 280 $ 334 $ 1,070 $ 1,303 C&I average net receivables $ 19,895 $ 19,624 $ 19,162 $ 19,086 $ 19,043 $ 19,442 $ 18,286 Capital generation return on receivables 4.6 % 5.7 % 5.7 % 6.0 % 7.0 % 5.5 % 7.1 % Consumer and Insurance Non-TDR net finance receivables $ 19,072 $ 18,939 $ 18,759 $ 18,307 $ 18,544 $ 19,072 $ 18,544 TDR net finance receivables 915 815 690 674 671 915 671 Net finance receivables (2) $ 19,987 $ 19,754 $ 19,449 $ 18,981 $ 19,215 $ 19,987 $ 19,215 Non-TDR allowance $ 1,942 $ 1,947 $ 1,854 $ 1,806 $ 1,823 $ 1,942 $ 1,823 TDR allowance 373 312 278 271 279 373 279 Allowance (2) $ 2,315 $ 2,259 $ 2,132 $ 2,077 $ 2,102 $ 2,315 $ 2,102 Non-TDR allowance ratio 10.18 % 10.28 % 9.88 % 9.86 % 9.83 % 10.18 % 9.83 % TDR allowance ratio 40.79 % 38.22 % 40.34 % 40.20 % 41.56 % 40.79 % 41.56 % Allowance ratio 11.58 % 11.44 % 10.96 % 10.94 % 10.94 % 11.58 % 10.94 %

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum due to rounding. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate. (2) For reconciliation to GAAP, see " Reconciliation of Key Segment Metrics (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)."

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 2022 2021 Personal Loans Gross charge-offs $ 402 $ 349 $ 351 $ 329 $ 260 $ 1,431 $ 990 Recoveries (58 ) (59 ) (68 ) (67 ) (56 ) (252 ) (222 ) Net charge-offs $ 344 $ 290 $ 283 $ 262 $ 204 $ 1,179 $ 768 Gross charge-off ratio 8.05 % 7.09 % 7.37 % 7.00 % 5.43 % 7.39 % 5.42 % Recovery ratio (1.17 %) (1.20 %) (1.41 %) (1.42 %) (1.18 %) (1.30 %) (1.21 %) Net charge-off ratio 6.88 % 5.89 % 5.96 % 5.58 % 4.24 % 6.09 % 4.20 % Average net receivables $ 19,803 $ 19,553 $ 19,105 $ 19,046 $ 19,037 $ 19,377 $ 18,284 Yield 22.3 % 22.6 % 23.1 % 23.1 % 23.3 % 22.8 % 23.8 % Origination volume $ 3,473 $ 3,551 $ 3,897 $ 2,959 $ 3,836 $ 13,879 $ 13,825 30-89 delinquency $ 610 $ 553 $ 529 $ 427 $ 467 $ 610 $ 467 30+ delinquency $ 1,154 $ 1,027 $ 945 $ 845 $ 850 $ 1,154 $ 850 90+ delinquency $ 544 $ 474 $ 416 $ 418 $ 383 $ 544 $ 383 30-89 delinquency ratio 3.07 % 2.81 % 2.73 % 2.25 % 2.43 % 3.07 % 2.43 % 30+ delinquency ratio 5.80 % 5.22 % 4.88 % 4.46 % 4.43 % 5.80 % 4.43 % 90+ delinquency ratio 2.74 % 2.41 % 2.15 % 2.21 % 2.00 % 2.74 % 2.00 %

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I personal loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Defined Terms

Adjusted capital = adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax

= adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) = total shareholders' equity - goodwill - other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt

= total shareholders' equity - goodwill - other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt Available cash and cash equivalents = cash and cash equivalents - cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes

= cash and cash equivalents - cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes Average assets = average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period

= average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period Average managed receivables = C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

= C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners C&I adjusted diluted EPS = C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares

= C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares Capital generation = C&I adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax

= C&I adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax Capital generation return on receivables = annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables

= annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables Credit card purchase volume = credit card purchase transactions + cash advances - returns

= credit card purchase transactions + cash advances - returns Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners = unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program

= unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program Managed receivables = C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

= C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners Net adjusted debt = long-term debt - junior subordinated debt - available cash and cash equivalents

= long-term debt - junior subordinated debt - available cash and cash equivalents Net leverage = net adjusted debt / adjusted capital

= net adjusted debt / adjusted capital Opex ratio = annualized C&I operating expenses / C&I average managed receivables

= annualized C&I operating expenses / C&I average managed receivables Other net revenue = other revenues - insurance policy benefits and claims expense

= other revenues - insurance policy benefits and claims expense Pretax capital generation = C&I pretax adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses

= C&I pretax adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses Return on assets (ROA) = annualized net income / average total assets

= annualized net income / average total assets Return on receivables (C&I ROR) = annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables

= annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables Unencumbered loans = unencumbered gross finance receivables excluding credit cards

