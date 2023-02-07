Envision Pharma Group Acquires OKRA.ai

Pivotal acquisition in Envision Pharma Group's tech-enabled offerings provides clients with access to advanced AI to accelerate decision-making that optimizes their products' path to market and ultimately supports the delivery of enhanced patient outcomes.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Pharma Group (Envision), a leading global technology-enabled commercialization, integrated medical capabilities and solutions, and data analytics partner to the life sciences industry, announced today it has acquired OKRA.ai, an award-winning technology company active in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with present brains across commercialization, real-world evidence and data analytics, medical, and pricing for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry.

OKRA.ai's AI products and solutions translate large clinical, scientific, and commercial data sets into actionable insights to empower decision-making and drive action to clients in the life sciences industry.

"We are delighted to welcome OKRA.ai into the Envision Pharma Group family," shares Meg Heim, CEO, Envision Pharma Group. "The acquisition of OKRA.ai marks an exciting milestone in Envision's evolution as we continue to accelerate and deliver a compelling combination of technology-enabled capabilities and solutions to clients. The combination of Envision's leading technology, capabilities, and solutions with OKRA.ai's artificial intelligence solutions and expertise enables us to strengthen our offerings to clients across the product life cycle, but more importantly, support patients in their journey to health and wellness."

Dr. Loubna Bouarfa, founder of OKRA.ai, will be joining Envision as a member of its Executive Leadership Team. Recently, Loubna won the prestigious Deloitte Fast 50 Women in Leadership Award and Forbes 50 Top Women in Tech. Loubna shares, "Today is a redefining moment for OKRA.ai. I am honored to be joining forces with Envision and see enormous opportunities for the growth of our combined expertise and solutions for clients in the life sciences industry. As part of Envision Pharma Group, we can accelerate our work to bring AI to the heart of decision-making across the life sciences industry. Our success will not only bring commercial benefit to clients but lead to improved patient outcomes across the globe."

Based in the U.K. and Netherlands, OKRA.ai employs around 30 members of staff. The acquisition of OKRA.ai will bring the total number of Envision Pharma Group to 1,400+ employees across four continents.

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product lifecycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions: including evidence-based scientific communications and engagement; commercialization and integrated medical consultancy; and HEOR/market access and data analytics capabilities. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com

About OKRA.ai

OKRA.ai is a pioneer in developing AI solutions for the life sciences industry, bringing self-learning AI to optimize commercial, medical and market access decision making. Through its product portfolio, OKRA.ai delivers AI solutions to empower pharmaceutical companies with predictions and suggestions to bring novel treatments to patients in an efficient and effective way.

OKRA.ai was founded by Dr. Loubna Bouarfa in 2015 with a vision of moving the healthcare industry towards data-driven decision-making by explainable AI. Since then, OKRA.ai has been instrumental in building industry-first Explainable AI which empowers users by providing explanations behind predictions and suggestions. OKRA.ai currently consists of a highly qualified workforce across the UK and the Netherlands and has a nearly equal gender balance (48% of staff are female).

OKRA.ai's solution suite compiles healthcare data from multiple sources, with coverage across hundreds of therapeutic areas, thousands of clinical trials and publications, millions of medically relevant free text and billions of data points that are specific to patient demographics. Since 2015, OKRA.ai has supported the commercialization of 92 molecules, 67 indications and 13 pharmaceutical brands.

