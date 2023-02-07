TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 98.27 GG00B90J5Z95 03rd February 2023





TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 03rdFebruary 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519



Date 07thFebruary 2023