Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 7

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited98.27GG00B90J5Z9503rd February 2023


TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 03rdFebruary 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date 07thFebruary 2023

