Nextech AR Solutions Corp.: Nextech AR Achieves Major Generative AI Breakthrough in 3D Model Texture Creation

Generative AI is now giving Nextech a competitive edge and driving its transformation towards profitability and scale in the $100Billion 3D model for ecommerce market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality, Metaverse Company and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major ecommerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce its has achieved with the help of generative AI a breakthrough in the field of texture expansion. The Company can now recreate high-quality 4K textures at scale from just small 250px X 250px of digital swatches in just seconds versus hours of manual labor representing a 720 fold increase in production speed. This breakthrough in texture expansion technology will revolutionize the 3D modeling industry and give Nextech a major competitive edge further solidifying its leadership position in the global 3D model space for ecommerce. The Company plans to file a patent in 2023 on this breakthrough technology.

Nextech's generative AI-powered technology is a breakthrough in texture expansion, allowing for the first time for real-time, interactive texture expansion. The technology was able to expand a 250x191 pixel patch more than 160 times into a 4K image in just 40.5 seconds. Previously reference images were used which often contain small patches of patterns and textures, making it difficult for artists to recreate them in a high-quality manner.

Nima Shashar CTO of Nextech commented, "Our technology shows over 720-fold improvement in speed. With this technology we will revolutionize the 3D modeling industry and make it possible to create photo-realistic 3D models as digital replicas of real-world products with ease and efficiency, with the ability to meet the demand for the 3D models on a global scale. I'm very excited to see the impact this technology will have on the industry, and look forward to working with customers to bring their 3D models to life".

250x191 pixels

AI Created Texture

In comparison, state-of-the-art texture expansion solutions in the literature either do not create high-quality expanded textures or take hours to run for such high-resolution outputs. Our technology shows over 720-fold improvement in speed, the state-of-the-art (in quality) texture expansion method took more than 29836 seconds (more than 8 hours) to run with no visible change in quality.

Traditionally, recreating textures for 3D models has been a time-consuming task for artists, involving hours of work in photoshop and other tools. Physics-based rendering (PBR) is the standard representation of a material in 3D modeling, and it consists of several maps, including a texture map, which is the main image representing the color and patterns of the material. Other maps, such as metallic and roughness, define how light interacts with a material and give it its finished look.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

