Amdocs Management Limited: Telefonica Moviles El Salvador Selects Amdocs as Its Dedicated Charging Platform, Supporting Its Business Transformation

Collaboration will allow Telefónica Móviles El Salvador to deliver new and state-of-the-art products to new and existing customers, using Amdocs' innovative technology

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Telefónica Móviles El Salvador, a company with 24 years in the Salvadoran telecommunications industry, selected Amdocs Charging as a first step in its business support transformation.

Luis Del Cid, CEO of Telefónica Móviles El Salvador, said "Innovation runs through our DNA, and to pursue our business transformation, we need the best partners and the best technology. Amdocs is now a strategic ally for our company and will help us to continue leading the telecommunications industry in El Salvador."

The new solution will upgrade Telefónica Móviles El Salvador's charging systems and its surrounding environment. It will also allow Telefónica Móviles El Salvador to take advantage of new monetization opportunities enabled by 5G, and easily expand into additional countries over time using the same charging platform.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, said, "As Telefónica Móviles El Salvador expands their business, we're pleased to help them monetize new and innovative service offerings with our scalable, industry-proven charging platform. By providing them with a dedicated charging platform, we can assist in their growth into multiple countries and currencies easily and efficiently."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022.

