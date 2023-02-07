Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Parissa, makers of the world's #1 natural wax, is celebrating 40 years of global success backed by strong and enduring local roots.

Family-owned and headquartered on Vancouver's North Shore, Parissa was founded in 1983 by chemical engineer Azar Moayeri. After immigrating to Vancouver from native country Iran, Moayeri noticed a gap in the market for chemical-free hair removal solutions. That's when Moayeri started formulating Canada's first all-natural hair removal product from the comfort of the kitchen.

From its upstart beginnings to today, Parissa's mission has remained constant: to reinvent home hair removal for every consumer and make it a simple part of one's self-care routine. Designed for women and men alike, Parissa's product assortment includes sugar wax, hard wax and warm wax to meet every waxing preference and need. Its streamlined waxing kits are easy to use and contain all the necessary components for achieving smooth and healthy skin results for up to eight weeks.

"Forty years ago, I set out to create a product that addressed an important need in the hair removal category. Those grassroots beginnings shaped us and provided a solid foundation for us to grow into the global brand we are today," said Parissa Founder, Azar Moayeri. "I couldn't be more grateful for all the family, community and customer support we've received over the years. Our success wouldn't have been possible without you."

At every touchpoint, Parissa is dedicated to promoting the highest quality hair removal experience with the lowest environmental impact. Every element of Parissa waxing kits - from products to packaging - is sustainable and ethically sourced from 100% all-natural ingredients like tree resin, cane sugar, beeswax, vegetable oils and plant extracts.

As Parissa marks its 40-year anniversary as a worldwide leader in natural home hair removal, the company remains firmly rooted in its local and family values as well as its commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. The company manufactures, packages and ships products from its award-winning eco facility in North Vancouver and employs a dedicated team equally committed to its socially-minded and customer-focused mission.

Parissa is sold online at www.parissa.com and in store at Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, Loblaws, Ulta Beauty, and in the major Whole Foods stores in the US. Visit www.parissa.com to find a retailer near you.

ABOUT PARISSA

Female-founded and proudly Canadian, Parissa is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a global leader in natural waxing. Drawing from cultural roots, scientific education, and interest in natural ingredients, founder Azar Moayeri formulated Canada's first all-natural hair removal product in the kitchen. The sugar-based wax formula, ranging from strips to professional brow waxing pens, is gentle and safe without harsh or unnecessary chemicals. With more than 30 million at-home waxing kits sold worldwide, Parissa manufactures, packages, and ships products from its award-winning eco-facility on the beautiful North Shore of Vancouver

Over the last 39 years, Parissa has expanded internationally to the USA, UK, Europe, China, South Korea and Southeast Asia and has been committed to operating fairly, ethically, and sustainably. Parissa products are all Leaping Bunny certified, sustainably packaged, and made from ethically sourced natural ingredients. To learn more visit www.parissa.com.

