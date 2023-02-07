New program accelerates next wave of AI innovators with up to $1M in free compute credits for generative AI to power and build applications on the SambaNova platform

SambaNova Systems, the company that was first to market with domain-specific, pre-trained foundation models to underpin generative AI, announces a new program for startups to leverage these transformational capabilities. SambaNova is offering up to $1M dollars in free compute credits for generative AI to selected companies that have applied to the program to power and build generative AI applications running on SambaNova's platform.

"We are witnessing the fastest industrial revolution in history and it's happening right in front of our eyes. It has unfolded rapidly and it's going to transform the world as we know it," said Rodrigo Liang, co-founder and CEO of SambaNova Systems. "We look forward to expanding the AI ecosystem by enabling the next wave of AI startups who are leveraging generative AI to transform nearly every aspect of their customers' business."

The program is open to founders, innovators, and builders that need to leverage generative AI on top of SambaNova's platform to power their products. Selected companies will benefit from the program in the following ways:

Power products with pre-trained generative AI, such as GPT

Easily integrate generative AI into products and services through a simple API

Get up to $1M in free compute credits for generative AI

Retain rights to your data and privacy within a private domain

Ten companies will be selected on a rolling basis; apply now and before the March 30, 2023, deadline to be considered. To apply for the SambaNova Generative AI Program for Startups please visit https://sambanova.ai/startup-program/.

