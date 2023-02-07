DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2023

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/02/2023) of GBP151.6m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/02/2023) of GBP151.6m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/02/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,482.96p 6,105,822 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,451.63p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,060.00p Discount to NAV 17.03% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 06/02/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 13.83 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.89 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 9.26 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 6.16 26.9231p 5 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.05 6 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 5.86 7 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.64 8 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.31 0.25p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.06 10 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.87 11 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.76 12 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 3.59 13 Alpha Group International Plc 3.53 Ordinary 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.33 Ordinary 25p 15 OSB Group Plc GBp1 3.23 16 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.15 17 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.48 18 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 2.12 19 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.04 20 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.58 21 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.22 22 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 221404 EQS News ID: 1553823 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

