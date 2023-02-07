LR Zeitgard Pro Cosmetic Device delights jury in the "Excellent Product Design" competition

Last Friday, LR Health Beauty accepted the German Design Award 2023 in the "Bath and Wellness" category for its "Zeitgard Pro Cosmetic Device", which was launched in September 2022.

Andreas Laabs (CEO LR Health Beauty), Uta Landt (Vice President Marketing), Thomas Heursen (General Manager Global Partner Relations) and the entire LR Team rejoice. LR Health Beauty accepted the German Design Award 2023 for its Zeitgard Pro Cosmetic Device. (Photo: Sabrina Zeuge)

In December, LR's Zeitgard Pro Cosmetic Device had already won the German Design Award in the "Excellent Product Design" competition. On 3rd February, the beauty and health products company, based in Ahlen Westphalia accepted the award at the official award ceremony hosted by the German Design Council.

As a cosmetic device for home use, the Zeitgard Pro combines four different application functions that ensure professional facial cleansing, intensive detox exfoliation, visible wrinkle reduction and a firmer and more even complexion. When used together with basic care products designed for the user's age and skincare needs, the innovative device ensures timelessly beautiful skin. The jury was wowed by the product's modern and timeless design, ergonomic handle and inductive charging station.

"The fact that the Zeitgard Pro has now also received the German Design Award fills the entire LR team and me with particular pride," says CEO Andreas Laabs. He is thrilled that the introduction of the new Zeitgard Pro was the most successful product launch in LR Health Beauty's company history.

LR Group

Following the motto "More quality for your life", the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia produces and markets various health and beauty products in around 28 countries. As a modern social selling platform, the company combines personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions.

LR's goal is to improve people's well-being and health with its portfolio consisting of nutritional supplements and personal care, health representing close to 65% and beauty 35% of our sales. That is why the company continuously develops new products from the power of nature in combination with the latest scientific findings.

