Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, has shared a business update on investors-thermalenergy.com.

In this business update CEO William Crossland provides updates on notable activities, orders, the market, and TEI's competitive position, including:

Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Total Order Intake has bounced back and now exceeds pre-pandemic highs

Custom Equipment orders continue to break records, with a growth of over 300% when comparing Q2 YTD over the past 5 years

The number of paid Turn-key Project Development Agreements (PDA) signed, a significant step in the sales and engineering cycle of our large Turn-key Projects, is at the highest level in the Company's history

Turn-key Project order intake is now back contributing as expected to record total order intake figures

Notable developments in the team, including the placement of a Vice President of Sales for North America

This business update is available on the company's website here.

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc., ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2020 and 2019, is an established global supplier of proprietary, proven energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to the industrial and institutional sectors. We save our customers money and improve their bottom line by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Our customers include many Fortune 500 and other leading multinational companies across a wide range of industry sectors.



Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm, and by providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, we can deliver unique turn-key energy and carbon emission reduction projects with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's proprietary products include GEM - Steam Traps, FLU-ACE® - Direct contact condensing heat recovery, HEATSPONGE - Indirect contact condensing heat recovery systems, and DRY-REX - Low-temperature biomass drying systems.

Thermal Energy has engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, Italy, and China. TEI's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the symbol TMGEF.

For more information, visit our website at www.thermalenergy.com, our investor website at investors-thermalenergy.com, or follow us on Twitter @GoThermalEnergy

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, and amongst other things, based on management's expectations, estimates, and projections, the anticipated effectiveness of the Company's products and services, the timing of revenues to be received by the Company, the anticipated effects of COVID-19 on the business, backlog, and revenue, and the expectation that orders in backlog will become revenue.



Information as to the amount of heat recovered, energy savings, and payback period associated with Thermal Energy International's products are based on the Company's own testing and average customer results to date. Statements relating to the order-intake, expected installation and revenue recognition for projects, statements about the anticipated effectiveness and lifespan of the Company's products, statements about the expected environmental effects and cost savings associated with the Company's products, and statements about the Company's ability to cross-sell its products and sell to more sites are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Orders received in a fiscal year may not become revenue for the Company within such fiscal year. Many factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control, could cause events and results to differ materially from those stated. Fulfilment of orders, installation of products, and activation of products could all be delayed for several reasons, some of which are outside of the Company's control, which would result in anticipated revenues from such projects being delayed or in the most serious cases eliminated. Actions taken by the Company's customers and factors inherent in the customer's facilities but not anticipated by the Company can have a negative impact on the expected effectiveness and lifespan of the Company's products and on the expected environmental effects and cost savings expected from the Company's products. Any customer's willingness to purchase additional products from the Company and whether orders in the Company's backlog as described above will turn into revenue is dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control, including but not limited to the customer's perceived needs and the continuing financial viability of the customer. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements except as required by law. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with the Company's business as described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.SEDAR.com.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

