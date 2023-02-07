Leostream, the leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, today announced that its secure remote access management platform has been deployed together with Mechdyne's TGX remote workstation software to help overcome broadcast and post-production challenges faced by dock10, the UK's leading television facility, providing a new level of performance and manageability for remote work and creative collaboration.

Based at the heart of Media City, dock10's studios and specialist post-production services are used to make everything from popular prime time shows to outstanding brand-specific commercials and corporate films for leading companies. dock10 also offers broadcasters, production companies and creative agencies world-class facilities they need to produce award-winning content.

One of dock10's early challenges was to develop a viable solution to allow creative teams and editors to work and collaborate remotely, with minimal latency and full screen playback, while removing the need for post producers to act as brokers, manually allocating machines, scheduling, notifying and brokering the connections many times a day. The Leostream/TGX integrated solution has set a new level of performance and manageability for remote work and collaboration for dock10's creative team.

"Leostream's remote desktop connection management technology just made access much easier, offering resource provisioning, monitoring, and optimization in a hosted desktop environment," said Jon Hatto, senior technologist at dock10. "What we were delivering with manual workflows and human interaction, we could now automate with the Leostream broker software. We are in the process of migrating to Leostream and TGX solution for remote access to our creative postproduction applications."

Leostream is the connection management platform of choice for major enterprises and institutions because of its ability to mix and manage on-premises and cloud-based hosting platforms. Leostream's remote access and desktop connection management software enables organizations to create security-conscious remote desktop environments that are sustainable, performant, and cost-effective. The ability to orchestrate disparate technologies from a single management and access platform is a uniquely Leostream construct that enables organizations to advance the state of the art of their entire hosted desktop environment with an eye on integrating new technologies as they come to market.

"As the quality and quantity of film and television production increases, so too do the challenges associated with providing the technical and administrative support to produce this content," said Randy Foster, Leostream VP of sales and marketing. "dock10 required a scalable, cost-effective, hardware-agnostic storage networking infrastructure that delivers the IOPS, throughput, file management and resiliency to tame the most formable on-site and remote workflow environments. Coupled with Mechdyne's TGX remote workstation software, Leostream is pleased to help dock10 develop the collaborative environment it needed to optimize their remote-access needs."

