World Acceptance Corporation: World Finance Named a Top Workplaces USA Winner for Third Consecutive Year

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / World Finance has ranked 44th nationally as a 2023 Top Workplaces USA winner in the large business category (over 2,500 employees). This is the third year in a row that World Finance has received this honor, making it the only large, SC-based company to rank nationally for the award for the last three consecutive years. This award, given to less than 3% of eligible companies, came on the heels of World Finance's several state-based Top Workplaces wins, as well as cultural excellence awards for innovation, leadership, and employee empowerment.

"We have the most amazing team members here at World Finance; folks who care deeply about serving their customers and improving their communities. Working in a creative and caring culture is what drives us at World Finance. I'm humbled and so grateful to not just work with this team every day, but for all of us to be honored for the third year in a row as a Top Workplaces USA winner! Way to go Team World!" says Chad Prashad, CEO of World Acceptance, parent company of World Finance.

The independent award is presented by Energage and was based on anonymous, data-driven surveys of more than 3,100 team members measuring 15 drivers of company culture.

Based in South Carolina, World Finance sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart. World is dedicated to creating a positive and engaging culture for its more than 3,100 team members working across 16 states. World offers and encourages its team members to pursue professional development opportunities, and over 90% of management positions are filled by internal hires. The company is actively involved in each of the communities it serves, offering team members paid time off to volunteer with their neighbors.

In addition to the national recognitions, World Finance has received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country, including New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation??

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their?"financial?good."?World?aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves.?World?sets itself apart as the financial partner with?heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.?

