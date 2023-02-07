AlertEnterprise, Inc., the leading cyber-physical security convergence software company, today announced a new integration with Nedap AEOS access control platform. This cyber-physical integration connects Nedap AEOS with AlertEnterprise Guardian AI-powered physical identity access management (PIAM) cloud platform for automated, secure and compliant workplace access.

Say goodbye to clunky, outdated manual approaches to access control. With this integration, businesses of all sizes can finally bridge the gap between IT security controls and physical security measures, all while leveraging AI to streamline the process of managing user identities and building access.

As Yogesh Ailawadi, AlertEnterprise SVP of Product Management and Solution Engineering puts it, "In the new reality of the hybrid workplace, organizations are wasting valuable resources and increasing risk with outdated manual approaches to access control. By interfacing AlertEnterprise Guardian with Nedap AEOS, companies can close security gaps and digitally transform workplace access within their existing PACS infrastructure investments."

Thanks to intelligent data collection and normalization from both Nedap AEOS systems and other identity sources such as HR databases and IT directory services, Guardian's AI platform helps organizations to proactively enforce policies in real-time, automating building access based on job role, training and certification, and more without the need to manually update each individual record in the system.

"I'm very pleased to have AlertEnterprise joining our Technology Partner Programme. They really bring added value by making people and authorization management simple. Powerful features like self-service portals and automated authorization approval workflows for supervisors and managers, is something our customers often find challenging. Now the answer is simple, AlertEnterprise." Wesley Keegstra, Integration Manager at Nedap Security Management

The integration provides a unified cyber-physical identity access management solution for businesses of all sizes across industries by closing existing gaps between IT security controls and physical security measures-while providing more efficient, compliant, and automated ways of managing user identities and building access.

To learn more about Guardian, visit: https://alertenterprise.com/industry-solutions/workplace-access/

AlertEnterprise

At AlertEnterprise, cyber-physical identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it security convergence. And we develop game-changing security convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and physical security environments.

About Nedap N.V.

Nedap is a Dutch multinational technology company, responsible for the development of powerful solutions in physical security. Their access control system, AEOS, is based entirely on open standards and designed to adapt to your ever-changing needs. It's the ultimate foundation for any application of physical access control from businesses to government offices, hospitals, airports, schools, industrial sites and public venues. AEOS goes beyond opening doors, making people feel safe and protecting your valuable assets. It lets you decide how to react and respond to specific situations. www.nedapsecurity.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005266/en/

Contacts:

Willem Ryan Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Email: media@alertenterprise.com