Dienstag, 07.02.2023
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
07.02.2023 | 15:10
Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and Rackspace Technology Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Partnership will Accelerate Saudi Arabia's Digital Transformation Journey and Help Achieve Vision 2030

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 07, 2023®; an ambitious blueprint for Saudi Arabia's future.

SDAIA was established in 2019 with a vision to position the Kingdom as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies. It sets Saudi Arabia's national data and AI strategy and oversees its execution through harmonized data policies, data analytics and insights capabilities, and continuous data and AI innovations.

"SDAIA's aim is to establish the Kingdom as a global center that turns the best of data and artificial intelligence into reality" said Waleed Alghamdi, Assistant Director General for Digital Technologies at National Information Center - SDAIA. "It is therefore imperative to have a world-class technology partner who can not only serve as a trusted advisor but also provide practical support at all stages of digital transformation. We believe that Rackspace Technology, with its strong cloud heritage, deep expertise and extensive partner relationships is the right partner to support us in making Vision 2030 a reality."

"We are honored to support SDAIA with this ambitious transformation project and contribute to achieving the strategic objectives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030" said Amar Maletira, CEO of Rackspace Technology. "It is truly inspiring to be part of this transformation and see a nation leverage the power of data and the cloud in realizing its vision."

The MoU was signed by Waleed Alghamdi, Assistant Director General for Digital Technologies at National Information Center - SDAIA, and Amar Maletira, CEO of Rackspace Technology, at LEAP, Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia, on 6th February 2023.

About Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

SDAIA's transformation strategy was approved in 2019. The strategy gives SDAIA a core mandate to drive and own the national data and AI agenda to help achieve Vision 2030's goals and our Kingdom's highest potential. To fulfil this mandate, SDAIA - and its sub-entities NDMO, NIC, and NCAI - will deliver on the promise to create a data-driven and AI-supported government and economy.

For more information, please visit: https://sdaia.gov.sa/?Lang=en&page=SectionHome#

About Vision 2030: Vision 2030 is a blueprint for Saudi Arabia, which expresses the country's long-term goals and expectations, and reflects the country's strengths and capabilities. The vision has three themes: a vibrant society; a thriving economy; and an ambitious nation. To learn more visit: https://www.vision2030.gov.sa/

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact:
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


