Avania, a leading, global medical technology contract research organization (CRO), today announced its acquisition of MAXIS, a prominent medical technology development service provider with expertise in pre-clinical engineering, design validation and verification, regulatory affairs, field clinical services, and trial management. MAXIS has offices in San Jose, California, and Frankfurt am Main, Germany, with additional operational staff across the regions. With MAXIS, the combined organization offers unmatched high-touch strategic and operational expertise that uniquely drive results for medical device innovators and emerging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"This acquisition strengthens our position as the leading MedTech focused CRO, advancing innovative medical technologies from ideation to commercialization, providing a range of highly customizable services in combination with robust global regulatory, clinical, and operational strategies to meet the unique needs of emerging OEMs," said Sapna Hornyak, president and CEO of Avania. "The addition of MAXIS furthers our strategy and will provide us with enhanced capabilities across a broader customer base as we continue to innovate and grow."

MAXIS clients will benefit from Avania's extended international footprint, gaining access to the company's extensive network in the U.S., EU, and Australia. Additionally, Avania brings enhanced services to the combined companies including biostatistics, data analytics, and medical writing.

MAXIS' long-standing commitment to emerging technology companies will be greatly enhanced with Avania's sophisticated infrastructure and extensive resources," said Kathleen Marshall, president of MAXIS Medical. "Avania's understanding of our strategic value in the continuum of medical technology development was compelling and decisive, and we are delighted to be able to continue our mission with the Avania team."

Avania customers will benefit from an expanded roster of subject matter experts in the global pre-clinical, clinical (in vitro diagnostics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and Software as Medical Device), and regulatory consulting space. Further, MAXIS bolsters the Avania depth across innovative technologies and multiple therapeutic areas.

About Avania

Avania is a leading, global full-service contract research organization focused on the management of clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics, and device-drug combination products internationally. Avania supports products from the first-in-human phase through the post-market phase with the same customized approach. When you need to advance your medical technology, it takes Avania. Avania's vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being.

About MAXIS

MAXIS is a clinical market development company focused on maximizing the clinical, market and commercial success of innovative medical technologies. MAXIS' ability to design and implement flexible strategies, paired with its commitment to providing the comprehensive, long-term support make it uniquely suited to emerging medical technology companies. Our vast and varied start-up experience enable us to create and adapt highly tailored, choreographed strategies to bring innovative devices through development to the market.

