Delivering greater efficiency, speed and integration between devices, these latest releases enrich the OnePlus ecosystem to build a superior digital life DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 7 February 2023 - Leading technology company OnePlus today launched three flagship products: the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone; the OnePlus Bus Pro 2 Series earbuds; the OnePlus Pad at GMR Grounds, Aerocity, in New Delhi. The OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard was also introduced at the event. Embodying OnePlus's 'Never Settle' motto, the latest products are distinguished by purposeful designs, industry-leading technology, and advanced interconnectivity with the brand's ecosystem.





"OnePlus's expanding portfolio reflects the company's unique 1+4+X strategy," explains Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, senior vice president and chief of product at OPPO and OnePlus. "'1' represents the flagship smartphone, while '4' signifies supporting ecosystem devices such as TVs, earbuds, watches, and tablets. 'X' represents a whole world of products which connect to the OnePlus ecosystem to build a superior digital life. The launch of these latest products reinforces OnePlus's position as a pioneer in digital devices and technology."



The OnePlus 11 5G



Combining extreme fast and smooth experience, effortless imaging and modern elegance design, the latest OnePlus 11 5G is definitely a well-rounded flagship.



Extreme Fast and Smooth Experience That Lasts



The OnePlus 11 5G provides an extreme fast and smooth experience through its powerful Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, delivering increased CPU and GPU speeds, along with improved power efficiency. This mobile platform also supports Realtime Hardware-enabled Ray Tracing. To make users enjoy ray tracing technology on mobile, OnePlus will be offering a 3D dynamic live wallpaper named PhysRay Wallpaper for download onto the new OnePlus 11 5G. The OnePlus 11 5G also comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM memory and RAM-Vita technology to allow for as many as 44 applications active on the background. A 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging system, coupled with a 5000 mAh dual-cell battery, prolong the battery lifespan and provide peace of mind during extended use. The OnePlus 11 5G takes only 25 minutes from 1% to 100% battery capacity courtesy of its 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging function. In North America, the OnePlus 11 5G charges with 80W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition that can take only 27 minutes from 1% to 100% battery capacity.



In addition, The OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces Ready. It is the entrance for developers to bring their XR ideas to life and to explore the full potential of headworn AR.



Excellence on Display and Audio



The OnePlus 11 5G invites users to see the world in its full vibrancy and color, thanks to its 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Display with LTPO 3.0. LTPO 3.0 is a self-developed technology that saves energy and adapts refresh rates according to the specific use, ensuring consistency and clarity regardless of the content.



The OnePlus 11 5G is one of the first Android smartphones to be transformed by Dolby Vision to elevate every mobile experience with stunning picture that brings your on-the-go entertainment to life. The OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with the Dual "Reality" Speakers and support Dolby Atomos, which takes the audio experience to a new level, both via onboard speakers or Bluetooth headphones.



In addition, with the support of Dolby Head Tracking on the OnePlus 11 5G, you will be able to enjoy a new level of lifelike realism and experience a better sense of space when using compatible wireless earbuds - as you turn your head left and right when listening to your favorite surround sound or Dolby Atmos content, the audio recalibrates the soundstage to create a more natural and more immersive audio experience, keeping you in the middle of the story.



Effortless Imaging



The 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile on the OnePlus 11 5G marks a new Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad supported by a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-color identification and the Hasselblad Portrait Mode to provide almost DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and light flare effects. The OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with the latest iteration of our inhouse algorithm, TurboRAW HDR, to capture scenes with "pristine HDR clarity" of wide dynamic range.



Modern Elegance Design



Embodying modern elegance, the sleek OnePlus 11 5G strikes a careful balance between purposeful design and creative individuality.



Users can choose between Titan Black or Eternal Green. Evoking a refined rawness, the Titan Black edition uses Matte Frosted Glass to create an irresistibly smooth, but sturdy, hand-held feeling. Inspired by the shades of the rainforest dusk, the Eternal Green version brings a vibrancy to the sleek-smooth exterior while an internal layering treatment works to reduce fingerprint stains.



The OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Designed in collaboration with industry-renowned partners, the One Plus Buds Pro 2 take audio quality to new heights with cinema-worthy sound, intuitive features and premium design.



Spatial Audio for Android Users

Setting a new industry standard, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the first earbuds to offer spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users. Spatial audio technology simulates the surround-sound experience of a cinema, fully immersing users in the entertainment.



The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 holds the distinction of being one of the first True Wireless Stereo earbuds to adopt Google's signature spatial audio function developed for Android 13. Under the Android 13 framework, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also unlocks the immersive multi-dimensional experience for multi-channel audio source on YouTube and Disney+.



Sound Partnerships

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also boast an equalizer EQ tuned by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, allowing users to adjust the balance of frequency components to match Hans' signature taste and musical styles. Named "Soundscape", the customized EQ invites audiophiles to enjoy the full orchestral sound of a classical symphony or the multi-layered reverberations of an action film.



OnePlus also entered an exclusive partnership with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio to co-create the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers. The 11mm+6mm dual driver technology steadily deliver low frequency for a deeper, fuller, and more texture dynamic bass, as well as the pristine vocal. The earbuds also feature one Dynaudio default EQ and three customized EQs namely Bold, Serenade and Bass, enabling users to listen to every song with its original pure sounds.



A Quiet Revolution



The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features the industry-leading TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB. For added flexibility, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 boasts a transparency mode that, once active, allows users to engage in a clear conversation with people around them, even with the earbuds on.



Designed for worry-free listening, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. To maintain a fast and smooth streaming experience, the next-generation earbuds feature LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio and dual connection.



The OnePlus Pad



OnePlus announces its entry into the tablet market with the launch of its first flagship device, OnePlus Pad, targeting to level the fast and smooth experience for users. The launch of the OnePlus Pad completes OnePlus' device ecosystem offerings represented by its "1+4+X" product matrix that includes smartphones, earbuds, watches, TVs and tablets.



OnePlus Iconic Design



OnePlus Pad inherits the OnePlus iconic elegant and purposeful design. Coming with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft, OnePlus Pad integrates with aluminium alloy CNC cutting crafts to shine unparalleled beauty and texture. Halo green is an iconic glow of OnePlus Pad. Being expansive and stunning, this Halo Green also blends the vibrancy of life with the vastness of space. Notably, the centred camera frees users from inconveniences when holding it and position offset when taking photos. OnePlus Pad encased in a Unified Metal Body incorporated with a 2.5D round edge treatment. - the first time it is used in a tablet - and the cambered frame design makes the device feel thinner and easy holding. The super slim 6.54mm bezel brings an 88% screen-to-body ratio. Overall design of OnePlus Pad in line with ergonomics to allow users to hold it comfortably for a long time without fatigue.



Superior Efficiency



With optimised hardware and software features, OnePlus Pad is a perfect choice for busy, multitasking users. OnePlus Pad is powered by Dimensity 9000 chipset, the first mobile chip to sport a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. To enhance the superior efficiency and multi-tasking capability, OnePlus Pad comes with 12GB RAM, working together with RAM-VITA. Meanwhile, OnePlus Pad supports users' all-day long usage worry-free. Coming with 9510mAh battery, OnePlus Pad ensures over 12 hours of video watching and 1-month standby life. It also comes with 67W SUPERVOOC feature that enables full charge with 80 minutes, thus eliminating worries over losing battery power during marathon meetings or extended gameplays.



Furthermore, OnePlus Pad supports seamless connection between OnePlus smartphones and OnePlus Pad. OnePlus Pad is able to share the cellular data capability by connecting to smartphone. Instead of purchasing a separate SIM card for tablet, users can enjoy the internet in more affordable method. The cellular data sharing distance supports connection distance around 1~5 meters, offering much more convenience.



Prominent Entertainment



OnePlus Pad is designed for total entertainment in its 11.61-inch screen industry-first 7:5 ratio screen with the highest refresh rate of 144Hz that's ever comes to a tablet. With the large and unique screen, more lines of an e-book can be shown, more rows of a Sheet will be listed, and more horizons will be exhibited in a game. With its 144Hz refresh rate, OnePlus Pad guarantees smoothness of videos and games.



To complement the visual feast of the large screen, OnePlus Pad is equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to provide cutting-edge immersive audio-video experience. In addition to that, OnePlus Pad supported by OnePlus self-developed Omni bearing Sound Field technology, which intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound.



OnePlus Pad also comes with the OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard.



The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro



The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro is the first commercial product to be globally released from the co-creation platform OnePlus Featuring and it is fully-customizable mechanical keyboard engineered with Keychron technology. This high-performing mechanical keyboard delivers overall comfort, functionality, and durability.



Pre-order the OnePlus 11 5G at https://www.oneplus.com/oneplus-11. Consumers purchase the OnePlus 11 5G now can get six-months 100GB cloud storage extended free trail for Google One.



Pre-order the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at https://www.oneplus.com/product/oneplus-buds-pro-2.



The OnePlus Pad pre-order will start from April. Please stay tuned for more information.



