London team to be led by Partner, Rob Gavin

Chris Miller joins London team as Senior Principal, Head of EMEA Fundraising

Whitehorse Liquidity Partners (together with its affiliates, "Whitehorse"), a specialized investment manager focused on providing structured liquidity solutions to the alternative asset class, today announced that it is launching operations in London and expected to open an office in the city by Q2 of this year. Rob Gavin, partner, and senior member of the leadership team at Whitehorse Liquidity Partners, will lead the London expansion. Chris Miller will join the Whitehorse team as Senior Principal, Head of EMEA Fundraising.

Gavin joined Whitehorse in 2016, shortly after its founding, as the firm's third employee. Gavin has been an instrumental member of the leadership team, helping to expand Whitehorse's offerings and grow the team to more than 148 employees. As the head of the London office, Gavin will work to build Whitehorse's team in Europe, further strengthen the firm's footprint across the region, and identify new opportunities for growth.

As Senior Principal, Head of EMEA Fundraising, Miller will focus on strengthening Whitehorse's relationships with investors across the EMEA region. Miller brings 14 years of experience providing legal, fundraising and strategic advisory services to private equity firms, most recently serving as a Principal in the London office of Rede Partners LLP, a leading global placement agent.

"Since Whitehorse's inception, we have been laser-focused on creating and capturing the demand for structured liquidity solutions across private equity portfolios around the world," said Yann Robard, Managing Partner of Whitehorse. "The opportunity we see in the market has led us to expand our geographic footprint, and we are thrilled to have Rob lead our London office as we continue to grow our firm."

"We are increasing our physical presence in Europe at a time when the demand for liquidity solutions continues to grow in Europe and globally," said Rob Gavin, Partner at Whitehorse. "With our expansion into London and Chris joining our team as the first new addition to our growing London team, Whitehorse is poised to continue its growth trajectory as we better serve the EMEA region."

About Whitehorse Liquidity Partners

Whitehorse Liquidity Partners, formed in 2015, is a private equity firm focused on providing structured liquidity solutions to the alternative asset class. Whitehorse has identified what it believes to be a significant and untapped market opportunity in the utilization of structured products to generate liquidity on private equity portfolios. Since inception, Whitehorse has raised over US$12.5 billion in commitments and has deployed over US$17.0 billion across over 190 transactions. For more information, please visit www.whitehorseliquidity.com.

