LG Electronics, Inc.: LG SHOWCASES ADVANCED COMPRESSORS AND MOTORS IN STANDALONE BOOTH AT AHR EXPO 2023

Company Exhibits New Gen 3 Scroll Compressors with Low-GWP Refrigerants and Latest, Large-capacity Commercial Scroll Compressors at Annual U.S. HVAC Event

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its new compressors in the Component Solutions booth at AHR Expo 2023, taking place in the city of Atlanta, Georgia from February 6-8.





The standalone booth presents visitors with the opportunity to see and learn about some of LG's key heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) components, including new scroll compressors that employ low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants. A major player in the highly-competitive U.S. commercial and residential HVAC markets since 2006, LG continues to be one of the leading suppliers of compressors in the country.

LG's Gen 3 Scroll Compressors can be found in the Residential Zone of the Component Solutions booth. The Gen 3 Scroll Compressors have been designed to meet the latest efficiency standards[1] and offer improvement in terms of motor efficiency and friction reduction. LG's most efficient single-speed products to date, the new compressors are made with residential and commercial use in mind, and are perfect for both air conditioners and heat pumps.

Demonstrating LG's commitment to the environment and the future of the planet, the new compressors utilize eco-responsible low-GWP refrigerants, R454B and R32. Unlike the more commonly used R410A, which has a GWP of around 2,088, the refrigerants employed by the company's latest models have a GWP lower than 750. LG is launching its compressors with low-GWP refrigerants to preemptively respond to refrigerant regulations that will come into force in 2025.[2]

In the Commercial Zone of LG's exhibit, visitors can explore the company's large-capacity scroll compressors for commercial HVAC applications. Among these are 6- to 12-ton capacity models from the new, fixed-stage single lineup that can be used in tandem to provide a capacity of up to 24 tons, and LG's two-stage compressor products, which offer efficient operation and larger capacities. Tandem-ready, the company's compressors give HVAC system designers outstanding flexibility, enabling them to select the combination that best matches the needs of each individual project.

Meanwhile, visitors can head to the Air Movement Zone to check out LG's EC and fan BLDC motors - inverter motors for indoor and outdoor residential and light commercial air conditioning systems. The indoor motor can be programmed to operate at a constant torque level to match the unit's airflow needs,[3] while the outdoor fan motor design operates in constant speed mode and can be used at multiple speed points through varying pulse width modulation (PWM) inputs.

"The Gen 3 Scroll Compressors with low-GWP refrigerants, and large-capacity scroll compressor models for commercial applications, show our continuing dedication to delivering efficient, eco-conscious solutions," said Kim Yangsun, head of the Component Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to provide advanced HVAC products that reflect our customers' needs and our commitment to sustainability."

Visitors to LG's Component Solution booth (6065, Georgia World Congress Center) at AHR Expo 2023 can see LG's latest compressors and motors, including the new Gen 3 Compressors and large-capacity scroll compressors.

1 LG's compressors meet the requirements of the U.S.'s new HVAC efficiency standard, which went into effect on January 1, 2023. 2 The state of California has passed legislation that will ban the use of refrigerants with a GWP over 750 from the year 2025. 3 Using a standard 5-pin connection, the use of PWM and up to 32 24-Volt multi-tap combinations allows for the indoor motor to be programmed at any constant torque level to match the unit's airflow needs.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997454/LGE_AHR_C_M_2023_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997455/LGE_AHR_C_M_2023_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-showcases-advanced-compressors-and-motors-in-standalone-booth-at-ahr-expo-2023-301740732.html