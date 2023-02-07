Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Flexible Packaging Market Revenue to Cross USD 285 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 5%, Increasing Demand from Pharma & Food Industry; Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi & Sealed Air Among the Leading Players - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global flexible packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2028. The increased focus on sustainable, flexible packaging, profit volatility in the APAC region, usage of high-barrier plastic packaging materials, increasing adoption of flexible packaging over rigid packaging, growing e-commerce industry, and shift in food service from frozen packaging to modified atmospheric packaging (MAP) products are the growing trends in the flexible packaging market. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the major end-users of flexible packaging products. The pharmaceutical industry is growing at an annual rate of over 4.4% and is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2026. The pharmaceutical packaging market in the US is a major revenue contributor as most pharmaceutical players are located here. North America is expected to have around 40-45% of the global pharma market in value and is projected to contribute approximately 45% to the global market growth in the next 6 years.





Global Flexible Packaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 288.99 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 214.15 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.12 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Material, Application, Consumer Flexible Packaging End-Users, Product, Printing, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Austria, Scandinavia, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Rest of Latin America, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa Key Prominent Vendors Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Sealed Air, TC Transcontinental Packaging, Sonoco, Huhtamaki, Constantia Flexibles, Ahlstrom, Greif, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, Alu Flex Pack, Aptar Group, Alinvest, Aran Group, Aluberg, American Packaging Corporation, Bischof + Klein, Bioplast, Carcano, Danaflex, Printpack, ProAmpac, Wipak Group, Saica Flex, Etapak (Baski Ambalaj), Innovia Films, UFlex, International Paper, Reynolds Group, Novolex, Sigma Plastics, Glenroy, Symetal, Krajcár Packaging, ITP, Gascogne Flexible, Schur Flexibles, Schmid Folien, RKW Group, Pouch Partners, Perlen Packaging, Goglio Packaging, Kleiner Flexible Packaging, Winpak, Stora Enso, Global-Pak, Di Mauro, Eurofoil, Gerosa Group, LEEB Flexibles, PolyPak, PPG, Walki, All4Labels, SIG Combibloc Group, Ringmetall SE, The Reflex Group, DazPak Flexible Packaging, Süpack, Coveris, Wipf AG, Clondalkin Packaging, Korozo Group, Grupo Lantero, and Gualapack Group Market Dynamics ·Impact of Increasing Demand from The Healthcare Industry ·Demand for Lightweight Products ·Increase in Pouch Packaging across End-Users ·Increase in Processed and Packaged Food ·Increase in Shelf Life ·Rising Awareness in Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

APAC is expected to lead the global flexible packaging market from 2022 to 2028. Higher domestic demand and the availability of low-cost labour make this region the most appealing market for flexible packaging manufacturers. As a result, market participants are focusing on increasing their market share and profitability across APAC. Expansions and investments, acquisitions, agreements, and the launch of new products are some of the major strategies used by key players to strengthen their positions in the flexible packaging market. The market for flexible packaging is expected to grow as the global economy improves, the labour force expands, and domestic demand for food and pharmaceutical products rises. As the packaging market and end-user industries are highly fragmented in the APAC region, differentiation is critical. With China and India included in the geography, there are supply chain challenges in procuring raw materials. Brand owners in India and China prefer packaging companies with the lowest supply chain risk (diversified procurement). The region has a high demand for both low-cost sachets and premium luxury packaging.

High-barrier films are widely used in the flexible plastic packaging market for superior food protection. However, its market share is currently hovering around 10%. High-barrier films are not used in lower-priced or non-premium food products. The process of selecting the appropriate barrier film is determined by the product to be packaged. The chances of food spoilage at any point in the entire supply chain have been a substantial motivator for the usage of high-barrier packaging materials. With the increasing demand for high-barrier packaging in the vacuum packaging industry, there is also a rising inclination toward recyclable high-barrier plastics. Consumer awareness of convenience and eco-friendly packaging in the food industry is also driving the expected increase in demand for high-barrier vacuum packaging. Along with high-barrier vacuum packaging, plastic materials such as PET, BOPP, and PVC are expected to gain popularity.

The increasing usage of frozen food gaining momentum. Modified atmospheric packaging products (MAP) is highly preferable over frozen food packaging with decreased exposure to oxygen, preventing it from discoloration, spoilage, textures, and off-flavors. By this, the food remains fresh for a longer period, thus, extending its shelf life and retaining its attractiveness for the customers. Thus, MAP improves the freshness of vegetables or fruits during storage. Hence, there has been a shift in food packaging from frozen food packaging to modified atmosphere packaging, thereby increasing the demand for flexible packaging in the market.

The Europe Flexible Packaging Market to Reach USD 81.28 Billion by 2028

The growth of the Europe flexible packaging market is linked to the performance of the economy in general, and hence, vendors must diversify or expand the scope/scale of operations to negate the recessionary trends in certain regions. The banning of plastic usage in many countries was impacting the plastic packaging market, and early adopters of new technology and material will have an advantage in the market. However, in 2020, many countries have eased the norms on plastic usage, thus, the flexible packaging market is expected to grow rapidly in the short term and expected to be stable in the long term. The production and sales facilities of vendors must be geographies to counter the production cost and benefit in terms of regulations and taxation in Europe.

Stretch films, protective wraps, and pouches have witnessed a tremendous surge in demand over the past few years. The market has witnessed traction due to a considerable rise in mergers and acquisitions during the last few years. The consolidation is expected to grow further, especially in Europe. More than 80% of the companies in the European flexible packaging market have revenues of less than $200 million. The revenues of large companies such as Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Huhtamaki, and Constantia Flexibles exceed $800 million and account for around 50% of the market.

