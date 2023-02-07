The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 06 February 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 06 February 2023 99.23p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 97.66p per ordinary share







07 February 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45