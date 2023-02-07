Pennexx Foods, Inc.: In Expectation of Millions of Users Signups, Pennexx Launches Their Innovative Version 4.0, the Ultimate Consumer E-Commerce Savings Website YourSocialOffers.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has launched its version 4.0 consumer savings destination website https://yoursocialoffers.com (YSO).

The new version of YourSocialOffers.com includes a variety of new and improved features, such as a personalized dashboard, advanced search functionality and a mobile-optimized design for on-the-go shopping. In addition, the site now offers a wider variety of deals and discounts from top retailers.

"We are thrilled to launch version 4.0 of YourSocialOffers.com and offer our customers an even better shopping experience," said Joe Candito, President of Pennexx. "Our goal is to help consumers save money while shopping, and we believe that the new features and enhancements in version 4.0 will do just that."

YourSocialOffers.com has always been dedicated to helping shoppers find the best deals and discounts on the products they love, and version 4.0 takes that commitment to the next level.

YourSocialOffers.com is available and is completely free to use. To start saving money and time today, visit https://YourSocialOffers.com and experience the new version for yourself.

The company expects to attract millions of users and signups through upcoming online and TV advertising to this new version of its website. As those users use the website, they become YSO members and opt in to future advertising.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, "The company's most valuable asset will be its user base. Users that consume rebates and coupons, look forward to rewards and discounts. This puts the company in a unique position to capitalize on its user base."

According to Nidhi Shah https://arkenea.com/blog/big-tech-companies-user-worth/ each user is worth $182 to Google and $158 to Facebook. The company believes its users will also be very valuable because its users actively desire being marketed to.

This new version of the website is developed using Laravel an industry leading website development framework. Developing in Laravel means that the YSO 4.0 is built in an industry standard way using leading development patterns and best practices.

YSO 4.0 has many new features which enhance the experience for the user's as well as for merchants and Pennexx.

Ability to Send Discounts and Savings Coupons via SMS Text Message to Yourself for Ease of Use In-Store

Improved User Account and Profile Management

Based on Industry Leading Laravel Framework for Improved Industry Acceptance, Modification and Licensing Opportunities

Categorical Organization of Discounts

More Products Available in Categories

Google Single Sign on For Quick Access

Apple SSO, One Click registration

Integration with Facebook for Swifter Authentication

Improved GEO Location and Geo-Fencing to Help Merchants Succeed in Their Campaigns

More Product Searches

Mobile Phone Wallet Integration for Quick Coupon Retrieval and Ease of Use

Better Maps

Ability to Identify 'Favorite' Rewards and Deals

Area to Sell Banner Advertising

Cashback Shopping Feature

Improved Graphics

Coupon Sliders

Many More Offers Presented on Home Page

Better Pagination to Browser Categories

User Popups to Direct and Assist Users with Site Usage

And More…….

The YSO 4.0 platform is now much easier to use. Signing up, receiving coupons and redeeming is greatly streamlined. The focus has been on usability to create a site that the consumer finds easy to use so that they will return over and over to save money and find great products.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409.

