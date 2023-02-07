BH Macro Limited - Announcement of Initial Issue Price

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, ANY EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA STATE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH ITS DISTRIBUTION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Initial Issue Price

Further to the Company's announcement on 23 January 2023 of the publication of the Prospectus in connection with an initial placing (the "Placing"), intermediaries offer (the "Intermediaries Offer") and offer for subscription (the "Offer for Subscription" and, together with the Placing and the Intermediaries Offer, the "Initial Issue") of new ordinary shares of no par value each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"), and the Company's announcement earlier today of the Estimated Net Asset Value for each currency class of Shares as at close of business on 3 February 2023, the Company today announces that the price per Share at which Shares of each currency class will be issued in the Initial Issue (the "Initial Issue Price") will be as follows:

Class of Shares Initial Issue Price per Share Sterling Shares 431.5p US Dollar Shares US$4.47



As further described in the Prospectus, the Initial Issue Price in respect of each currency class has been calculated by reference to the Estimated Net Asset Value per Share of the relevant class as at 3 February 2023, adjusted for the sub-division of the Shares, (on the basis that this will be the prevailing Estimated Net Asset Value per Share on the closing date of the Initial Issue, currently expected to be 10 February 2023), plus a premium of two per cent.

Enquiries

BH Macro

Richard Horlick

Chairman

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Sole Bookrunner)

William Simmonds / Rupert Budge (Corporate Finance) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7742 4000

James Bouverat / Liam MacDonald-Raggett (Sales)

Kepler Partners LLP (Placing Agent & Intermediaries Offer Adviser)

Hugh van Cutsem Tel: +44 (0) 203 384 8796

Hugo Rynsard-Perry Tel: +44 (0) 203 598 6460

