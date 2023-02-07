Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 20,611 acres of Potential Lithium (Li) bearing Spodumene Pegmatite claims In Saskatchewan, Canada.

Historical drill-hole data on the newly acquired claims indicates the presence of Pink Pegmatites and several other pegmatite drill-hole intercepts. Spodumene can occur in lithium-rich granite pegmatites and is found in many colours including pink. Drill core was not sampled for Lithium assays, in the past.

Spodumene is an important source / ore of lithium, a light metal that finds applications in the manufacture of lubricants, as a flux in the aluminum industry, in ceramics, batteries as well as air conditioning. Varieties of gems, pale pink kunzite (Spodumene) and green hiddenite are used in jewelry, also.

The pegmatites are located in the Rottenstone domain of Saskatchewan, Canada about 30 kilometres south-east of Athabasca basin. The claims are near an all-weather road. Recently, other companies like Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW.V) announced similar land acquisitions about 12 miles south of the claim blocks, in Saskatchewan.

The company is planning a field work program to map and sample the pegmatites for Lithium (Li) and other metals.

The Historical Drill Holes select intercepts summary:

Drill Hole: BUSS-1

6.7 - 46.4intercalated qtz-hbl±bio gneiss and pegmatite

46.4 - 58.0pegmatite

114.3 - 281.0intercalated qtz-biotite gneiss and pegmatite

This news release has been reviewed by J Paul Sorbara, MSc., P.Geo., an independent Director of the Company who is acting as QP under the NI 43-101 requirements.

Arya Resources is focused on acquiring and developing "critical minerals" as well as energy-metals projects including Uranium in stable jurisdictions.

