ENT Devices Market Size to Reach USD 27.76 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENT devices market size reached USD 16.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in prevalence of ENT disorders is a key factor driving ENT devices market revenue growth. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that in the US, 12 million individuals over the age of 40 have vision problems, including 1 million who are blind, 3 million who have visual impairment despite the correction, and 8 million who have vision impairment caused by uncorrected refractive error. Additionally, about 6.8% of children under 18 have eye and vision issues, with nearly 3% of them being blind or visually impaired, meaning they have difficulty seeing even with glasses or contacts.





Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1557

Drivers:

Increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries in conjunction with ENT devices is another factor driving the market revenue growth. These devices can be used in conjunction with minimally invasive surgical techniques to perform ENT procedures such as removal of tumors or repair of nasal or ear structures. They are used to visualize the inside of the nose, sinuses, larynx, pharynx, and ear canal. They can be used to remove foreign bodies, take biopsies, and perform surgery.

Furthermore, launch of innovative endoscopes is also augmenting the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2021, 3NT Medical, a medtech innovator dedicated to developing single-use specialized endoscopes for the diagnosis and treatment of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders, received FDA clearance for its Peregrine Drivable ENT Scope, which is designed to provide ENT surgeons with unparalleled views of sinus anatomy to improve the surgical experience.

Restraints:

Social stigma associated with ENT devices is one of the major restraining factors for the growth of the ENT devices market. Social stigma refers to negative attitudes and beliefs held by society towards certain groups or individuals. In the context of ENT (ear, nose, and throat) devices, there may be a social stigma associated with certain conditions or treatments that require the use of these devices. People with visible devices such as nasal cannulas or tracheostomy tubes may be stigmatized or judged by others. Moreover, some people may feel shame or embarrassment about having to use certain ENT devices such as a hearing aid, or a speech-language device, and may avoid using them in public or in social situations.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1557

Growth Projections:

The ENT devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 16.43 Billion in 2021 to USD 27.76 Billion in 2030. Adoption of tele-audiology worldwide is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The ENT Devices market is undergoing gradual changes during the forecast period. There is a growing trend towards using minimally invasive techniques and devices in ENT procedures These techniques involve the use of small incisions and specialized instruments to perform procedures with less tissue damage and recovery time compared to traditional open surgery. Additionally, there is a growing interest in using robotics in ENT surgery to improve precision and reduce the invasiveness of procedures. Robotics can also help reduce the invasiveness of procedures, which can lead to less pain, bleeding, and recovery time for the patient. It's important to note that while robotics is an exciting technology with a lot of potential, it's also still in the early stages of development and not all procedures or patients may be candidates for robotic surgery.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Medtronic plc, Cochlear Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Demant A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Smith+Nephew, and Karl Storz.

On October 2022 , Sony Electronics announced that it is now offering its first over the counter (OTC) hearing aids for the US market. In collaboration with WS Audiology, Sony has developed products that aim to improve the lives of consumers by utilizing its advanced technology, ease of use, and comfort to provide an unparalleled hearing experience that connects the wearer with their surroundings.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ear-nose-throat-devices-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 16.43 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 5.9 % Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 27.76 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic plc, Cochlear Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Demant A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Smith+Nephew, and Karl Storz Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1557

Emergen Research has segmented ENT devices market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diagnostic Devices



Surgical Devices



Hearing Aids



Image-guided Surgery Systems



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals



ENT Clinics



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. U.S. b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. U.K.

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Benelux

g. Rest of Europe

a. b. c. U.K. d. e. f. Benelux g. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Type (Content Type, Services), By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, (Government and Defense, Banking and Financial Services, Retail and E-commerce, Other Verticals), By Region Forecast to 2032

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market, By Product (Standalone Anesthesia Machines, Portable Anesthesia Machines, Vaporizers, and Others), By Animal Type (Small and Large), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Lyme Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment Type (Medication and Tick Removal), By Administration Route (Oral, Injectable, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, and Online), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Animal Microchip Implant Market, By Product Type (Animal ID Microchip, Reusable Pet Tracking Microchip, Transponder Microchips, Others), By Mode (Self-injectable, Surgery-injectable), By End-use, By Region Forecast to 2032

Contrast Media Market, By Modality [Computed Topography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Ultrasound], By Application [Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD), Neurological Disorders, and Cancer], and By Region Forecast to 2032

Polyacrylic Acid Market, By Type (CoPolymer, HomoPolymer, and TerPolymer), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), By Physical State, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Flocculants Market, By Type (Synthetic Flocculants, Natural Flocculants, and Mineral Flocculants), By Category (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic, and Others), By End-Use (Wastewater Treatment, Textile, and Paper), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Smart Television Market, By Operating System (Android TV, Tizen, Roku, WebOS, Others), By Resolution (4K UHD TV, HDTV, Full HD, 8K TV), By Screen Size, By Screen Type (Flat, Curved) By Region Forecast to 2032

Industrial Automation Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Others) By Region Forecast to 2032

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Others), By Product Type (Liquid-Cooled and Air-Cooled), By Position, By Fuel Type, By Design, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ent-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-27-76-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301740611.html