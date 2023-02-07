Quantanite Executive Chance Myers to Discuss Customer Service Trends at ITEXPO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Quantanite, a customer experience and digital outsourcing solutions provider for the world's fastest-growing companies, announced that Chance Myers, its vice president of customer solutions, will participate in three panel sessions on customer experiences at the upcoming ITEXPO Conference and Expo in Fort Lauderdale. The event is scheduled for February 14-17, 2023, at the Broward County Convention Center.

Myers will join the panel, "Supporting Clients and Their Changing Work Environments," on February 14 at 10:45 a.m. EST, where he will discuss the need for businesses to align their customer outreach and support capabilities with changing workplace dynamics, including work-from-home, mobile-first and other environments. He returns to the stage the following day to participate in the session "Focus on Customer Experience - Using Artificial Intelligence to Transform the Contact Center." This panel will explore how artificial intelligence can be used to help businesses offer more personalized services to consumers. This session will take place Wednesday, February 15, at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Myers rounds out his participation on Thursday, February 16, when he joins the session "Are You Delivering What Your Customers Expect?" The panelists will offer their perspectives on the current state of customer service and provide suggestions to help companies strengthen customer satisfaction through innovative strategies and tools. This session is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

"We are delighted that Chance has been chosen to participate in the educational content at ITEXPO, which is considered one of the most prominent and influential communications technology-oriented events in the world," said Andrew Hall, Quantanite's chief commercial officer. "We are eager to contribute to the program, and share ideas and strategies that will help businesses provide superior experiences to all their customers."

Quantanite delivers sophisticated customer experience and digital outsourcing solutions for service-centric enterprises worldwide. The company manages a customer-facing contact center in Johannesburg, South Africa, where its highly trained agents provide superior support across a range of sectors, including technology, food delivery, finance, retail, hospitality, and other vertical markets. Quantanite leverages state-of-the-art technology to ensure that customers are serviced using the medium they prefer-including automated self-service and other AI-driven tools. In addition, the company operates a facility in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which performs complex, rigorous back-office tasks, including digital content services such as content moderation, data labeling and annotation, and transcription services for customers.

About Quantanite:

Quantanite is a Customer Experience (CX) and Digital Outsourcing solutions provider for the world's fastest-growing companies. The company delivers customer experience management services, back-office services, and digital content services, and provides sales enablement and demand generation services through its sister brand Growthonics. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company's nearly 2,000 super-charged employees operate on four continents. Through global delivery centers, Quantanite powers customer experience and digital outsourcing for leading enterprise brands. To learn more, visit www.quantanite.com.

