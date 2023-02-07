Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski IoT Launches Matter Certificate Authority and Broad Security Portfolio for Manufacturers



Company to leverage 30+ years of security lifecycle management expertise to bring trust and interoperability to consumer IoT devices Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - February 7, 2023 - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced that it will provide a wide array of security services and technologies to device manufacturers adopting Matter, the leading standard for smart home devices from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). Kudelski IoT has also been approved by the CSA as a Product Attestation Authority (PAA) or Certificate Authority (CA) and will deliver signed certificates to manufacturers whose devices have been Matter certified, allowing them to create trusted devices that provide a frictionless and secure smart home experience. The Kudelski IoT Matter CA Service enables companies to quickly and easily get scalable access to Device Attestation Certificates (DACs). The service is a managed, scalable "PKI as a Service" platform with Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) on Kudelski premises to secure private keys. Each manufacturer using the platform can manage the security lifecycle of certificates and devices in their own dedicated, cloud-based application. Kudelski IoT can also provide solutions for the secure provisioning of certificates into devices, both in the factory and in the field. Kudelski IoT's Certificate Authority is not only cost effective, but device and silicon manufacturers will also have access to a more complete portfolio of services to help them effectively design, build and test security as well as manage it throughout its lifetime. These services include threat & risk assessments, security architecture, device security assessments, firmware monitoring and secure firmware update services. Kudelski IoT also provides a Secure IP portfolio for silicon manufacturers interested in embedding lifecycle security into their chipsets. "The Alliance is honored to be working with experienced security partners like Kudelski IoT to provide manufacturers with a Matter device attestation resource," said Chris LePré, Head of Technology at the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "Device attestation is an integral part of ensuring new devices can be properly and securely accepted into a Matter network. Kudelski IoT is providing a very important resource that ultimately benefits consumers, who simply need to look for the Matter logo to receive a secure experience." Kudelski Group companies have worked with device manufacturers to enable and protect their devices and associated services for more than 30 years. Kudelski is a pioneer in pay media and has been protecting digital cable, satellite, terrestrial set-top boxes, and streaming services since their inception, providing a wide range of security technologies and services with a strong focus on device security and certification. The company has provided certificates, keys, and credentials to more than over 500 million devices. "Matter is clearly becoming an important force in creating a more secure connected home where everything just works, data and devices are protected, and consumers can enjoy devices and services without having to worry about privacy breaches," said Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP of Kudelski IoT. "We look forward to helping all the members of the Matter ecosystem create trusted, safe, and profitable connected devices and services, and to supporting the Matter ecosystem's growth with not only Product Attestation, but also a range of other services and systems that help secure long-term success." About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com. About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. Media contacts Christopher Schouten Kudelski IoT Marketing Director +1 (480) 819-5781 christopher.schouten@nagra.com Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 647 61 71 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com

